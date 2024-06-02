Report: Crystal Palace Target Midfield Maestro for Free

Crystal Palace in Pursuit of Daichi Kamada and Jobe Bellingham Amid Transfer Frenzy

Crystal Palace are actively engaging in talks to secure the services of Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada. The Japanese international, who is set to become a free agent, has failed to agree on new terms with Lazio due to complications surrounding a £17 million release clause. Kamada, 27, is keen on reuniting with his former Eintracht Frankfurt coach, Oliver Glasner, adding a strategic dimension to Palace’s pursuit.

Kamada’s potential arrival would be a significant coup for the Eagles. His versatility and experience in top-tier European football could bolster Palace’s midfield, providing both creativity and stability. As reported by Simon Jones in the Daily Mail, Kamada’s availability on a free transfer makes him an even more attractive proposition for Crystal Palace.

Jobe Bellingham: A Promising Talent in Demand

In addition to Kamada, Crystal Palace are determined to secure Sunderland’s teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham. The younger brother of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Jobe has been on Palace’s radar for an extended period. However, they face stiff competition from Brentford, who are also keen on the young talent.

Birmingham City holds a 15 percent sell-on clause for Bellingham, making the negotiations more intricate. Despite this, Palace’s long-term interest in Bellingham signifies their commitment to nurturing young talent and building a future-proof squad. Bellingham’s potential move to Selhurst Park could see him develop under the guidance of Patrick Vieira, an iconic midfielder in his own right.

Michael Olise: A Sought-After Talent

Michael Olise, Crystal Palace’s highly-rated winger, is attracting significant interest from several Premier League giants. Newcastle United and Chelsea are pushing hard for the France U21 international, while Manchester United have also expressed interest. Olise’s potential departure could leave a void in Palace’s attacking options, making the acquisition of Kamada and Bellingham even more critical.

Olise’s performances have caught the eye of many, and a move to a top-six club seems increasingly likely. Palace must brace themselves for substantial offers and possibly prepare for life without their star winger. However, with strategic signings like Kamada and Bellingham, the Eagles can cushion the impact of losing a key player.

Chadi Riad: A Defensive Reinforcement

In a bid to strengthen their defence, Crystal Palace are also set to sign Real Betis centre-back Chadi Riad. The deal, valued at £12.7 million plus £1.7 million in add-ons, will see Riad join Palace on a five-year contract once he returns from international duty with Morocco. This acquisition highlights Palace’s intent to build a robust defensive line capable of competing at the highest level.

Riad’s addition is expected to provide depth and competition within the squad, ensuring that Palace remain solid at the back. His international experience with Morocco adds another layer of quality to Vieira’s side.

Crystal Palace’s transfer activity this summer underscores their ambition to compete and grow as a formidable Premier League side. The potential signings of Daichi Kamada and Jobe Bellingham, alongside securing Chadi Riad, demonstrate a strategic approach to squad building. While the interest in Michael Olise from top clubs could pose a challenge, Palace’s proactive stance in the transfer market is commendable.

Simon Jones from the Daily Mail has detailed these developments, painting a picture of a club on the rise. Crystal Palace fans have much to look forward to as their team navigates this exciting transfer window, with the promise of new talents enhancing their beloved squad.