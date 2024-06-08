Real Sociedad Eye Man City’s Sergio Gomez to Fill Tierney Gap

Manchester City Flop Sergio Gomez Tipped to Replace Kieran Tierney at Real Sociedad

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City rarely miss the mark in the transfer window. Yet, there have been exceptions, with Sergio Gomez standing out as one such player who has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Struggles at Manchester City

Sergio Gomez joined Manchester City from Anderlecht in 2022 for an initial fee of £11m. However, since his arrival, he has found it challenging to break into the first team. Gomez has only started two Premier League matches, and across all competitions last season, he managed just 445 minutes of football. Competing against the likes of Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol has proven to be a tough task for the Spanish full-back.

Given his limited opportunities, it comes as little surprise that Gomez is now being linked with a move away from Manchester City. Real Sociedad have emerged as potential suitors, keen to bolster their squad following the departure of Kieran Tierney.

Real Sociedad’s Interest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Real Sociedad have opened negotiations with Manchester City to sign Sergio Gomez. Romano stated, “Real Sociedad open talks to sign left back Sergio Gomez from Man City, initial negotiations taking place. Gomez, expected to leave Man City this summer and Real Sociedad are looking for Kieran Tierney replacement. Tierney returns to Arsenal and Real like Gomez.”

Tierney, who was on loan at Real Sociedad last season, is set to return to Arsenal, prompting the Spanish club to seek a replacement. Sergio Gomez, with his technical skills and potential, could be seen as a fitting candidate to fill the void left by the Scottish international.

Arsenal Ready to Offload Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal seems uncertain. Despite being under contract until 2026, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are prepared to sell the 27-year-old full-back this summer. Mikel Arteta appears to have made up his mind about Tierney’s place in the squad, opting against giving him another chance at the Emirates.

Tierney endured an injury-plagued season but managed to end the 2023/24 campaign as part of Real Sociedad’s starting XI. Aston Villa have been linked with the Scottish defender, although they have yet to make an official proposal.

Reflecting on his future last summer, Tierney expressed an awareness of his standing in the team hierarchy. “There is every chance [I’ll leave],” he told The Athletic. “Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, [Jurrien] Timber, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu, [Jakub] Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving.”

Tierney remains pragmatic about his prospects. “But you never know in football. You get the rare case with [William] Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again. Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”

Sergio Gomez’s potential move to Real Sociedad signifies a fresh start for the young Spanish full-back, while Kieran Tierney’s future hangs in the balance. Arsenal’s decision to part ways with Tierney and Real Sociedad’s interest in Gomez underline the fluid nature of football transfers. As the summer window progresses, it will be intriguing to see how these developments unfold.