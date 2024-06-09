Is Ten Hag Safe? Van Gaal Weighs In on Man Utd Future

Van Gaal Urges Patience for Ten Hag Amid Manchester United Uncertainty

Van Gaal’s Perspective on Ten Hag’s Tenure

Louis van Gaal has openly admitted that Erik ten Hag has “not done fantastically” as Manchester United manager. However, he firmly believes that his fellow Dutchman deserves more time to prove himself and should not face the sack. Ten Hag, who recently led United to an FA Cup final triumph, remains in a state of uncertainty regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s FA Cup Triumph

Just two weeks ago, Ten Hag masterminded a significant FA Cup victory for Manchester United. Reports leading up to the Wembley showdown indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had already decided to part ways with Ten Hag, irrespective of the outcome against Manchester City. Yet, the Red Devils’ unexpected win has significantly bolstered Ten Hag’s prospects of securing a third season at the helm.

Van Gaal’s Sympathetic Stance

Van Gaal, who experienced a similar fate in 2016 after an FA Cup final win, sympathises with Ten Hag’s predicament. Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Gaal said, “Yes, of course, (he should not be sacked). But I needed also more time at Manchester United.”

Van Gaal highlighted his own achievements, stating, “I also won the FA Cup, and before me, for 20 years, nobody has got the FA Cup. Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and also first year qualifying for the Champions League so I don’t think you have to sack him.”

Call for Patience and Balanced Criticism

While acknowledging that Ten Hag has room for improvement, Van Gaal also praised his capabilities, saying, “He needs more time, but I can also be more critical. He has not done it ‘fantastically’; you can give criticism, but he has also shown he is a good manager.”

Southgate’s Potential Role at United

The ongoing review of the season has also been impacted by Gareth Southgate’s status as United’s ‘priority’ target, causing further delays. The England manager has expressed interest in the idea of taking on the role but insists he will not consider his future or discuss it until after the Euros.

Addressing the speculation, Southgate said last month, “I’m not a big gambling man and bookies, they can make their odds, but it’s not conversations that’s been had with me. I’ve got one thing to focus on. That’s having as successful a tournament with England as possible. Everything else outside of that is a complete irrelevance to me.”

Alternative Options for United

In addition to Southgate, Manchester United is considering several alternatives, including Brentford’s Thomas Frank. However, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel appears to have fallen down the pecking order.