Didi Hamann: Can England Finally Win Euro 2024?

England’s Euro 2024 Prospects: Insights from Didi Hamann

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, the football world is abuzz with speculation and analysis. Recently, former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Didi Hamann shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Prime Casino, providing a fascinating perspective on the tournament’s key contenders. His analysis offers a comprehensive look at the strengths and weaknesses of the leading teams, with a particular focus on England’s chances.

France: The Team to Beat?

Hamann begins by identifying France as the tournament’s strongest team, albeit with a caveat. “The best team at the tournament is probably France. The question will be how hungry they are because they’ve won quite a bit.” He highlights Kylian Mbappe’s recent form as a potential stumbling block, noting, “Mbappe has been off colour for the last six months. Maybe his move to Real Madrid was in the back of his mind, but I don’t think France will win it if Mbappe doesn’t perform.”

Despite his concerns about Mbappe, Hamann acknowledges that if France’s key players hit their stride, they will be formidable opponents. “If they can get their best players firing and playing at their levels, then they will be hard to stop.”

England’s Potential and Pitfalls

England also features prominently in Hamann’s analysis. He sees them as strong contenders but raises a significant concern about their goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. “My one concern with England is Jordan Pickford. He is a worry for me. You need a keeper with a calm influence and he’s the opposite of that.”

Hamann elaborates on the importance of having a reliable goalkeeper in a tournament setting, where setbacks are inevitable. “Goalkeeper is such a key position. You need a calming influence in the moments when you will suffer. You need to be positive when you have a setback. It’s really important to keep your spirits up and not lose your head when things aren’t going for you.”

Despite these concerns, Hamann remains optimistic about England’s attacking options and their overall squad depth. “If you look at the players they left out, they’d probably be in the squad or maybe even starters for most other nations.” However, he warns that England’s history of missed opportunities could haunt them. “England shouldn’t have lost the final against Italy three years ago. At the World Cup before that, they were outplayed by Croatia in the semi-final. You only get so many chances, and when you get these chances, you’ve got to take them.”

Spain and Portugal: Dark Horses?

Moving beyond the traditional powerhouses, Hamann also offers insights into Spain and Portugal. “Spain have a very good team. They’ve got some wonderful players.” However, he seems particularly impressed with Portugal’s squad. “The team I really like is Portugal. If you look at their squad, they’ve got quality in every single department.”

A significant question for Portugal, according to Hamann, is how manager Roberto Martinez handles Cristiano Ronaldo. “The question is whether Roberto Martinez has the capabilities to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Will he be bold enough to limit his time on the pitch and explain to him that he won’t be able to play ninety minutes in each game? If Martinez can keep Ronaldo on side, then I think Portugal could go deep into this tournament.”

The Jack Grealish Debate

Hamann also touches on the surprise omission of Jack Grealish from England’s squad, a decision that has raised eyebrows. “I probably would have taken Grealish. I think there’s reason not to take him because his numbers this season just haven’t been good enough. If you look at the last European Championship, he was probably the main man.”

He argues that Grealish’s ability to maintain possession and win free kicks could have been invaluable, even if he wasn’t a starter. “Sometimes you need that when you’re under pressure. He doesn’t give away possession. Even if he wasn’t part of the managers first team plans, I don’t think you would find a better sub or an option off the bench than Jack Grealish.”

The Tactical Conundrum

Finally, Hamann discusses England’s tactical setup, particularly in midfield. He highlights the importance of Declan Rice and the challenge of finding the right balance in midfield. “Declan Rice is absolutely crucial to the England team. If the defence is a bit fragile, and we won’t know that until the games start, then Declan Rice has to be even more disciplined.”

He also suggests that Jude Bellingham, despite his attacking prowess, might be better suited to a deeper role for England. “With the players that England have, I think Bellingham would be better suited playing a bit deeper. He can’t expect to have a free role in this team.”

In conclusion, Hamann believes England has the talent to succeed but faces significant challenges. “With a squad like this, at some stage England have to win a tournament. You don’t get umpteen chances of winning a tournament. England have got to go there and try to win it, full stop.”