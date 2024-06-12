Report: Arsenal Set to Offload Star Forward for Cash Boost

Arsenal’s Bold Transfer Move: What Selling Gabriel Jesus Means for the Gunners

Arsenal’s transfer strategy is taking a decisive turn this summer, as reported by The Athletic. The Gunners are prepared to part ways with Gabriel Jesus, provided they receive a satisfactory offer. This decision comes as Arsenal seeks to bolster their attacking options, especially after missing out on Slovenian star Benjamin Sesko, who chose to extend his stay at RB Leipzig.

The Quest for a New Striker

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker has intensified following their near miss with Sesko. To facilitate this, the club is looking to offload one of their current forwards, with Gabriel Jesus being a prime candidate. Eddie Nketiah could also be on the chopping block, as Arsenal aims to generate funds for a top-tier replacement.

The urgency of this move highlights the club’s determination to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Despite Jesus’ contributions since his arrival from Manchester City in 2022 for £45 million (€53m), his future at Arsenal appears uncertain. The Brazilian striker’s initial impact at the Emirates was significant, thanks to his link-up play, movement, and pressing, which were pivotal during Arsenal’s competitive 2022-23 campaign against Manchester City.

Jesus’ Struggles and Decline

While Jesus brought many positive attributes to Arsenal, his goalscoring record remained a point of concern. In his first season, he managed only 11 goals in all competitions, reflecting a continuation of his scoring challenges experienced at Manchester City. The following season saw a decline in his overall performance, compounded by injuries and a drop in form. As a result, Jesus lost his starting position, with Kai Havertz, despite playing out of position, often preferred as the number 9.

Jesus ended the 2023-24 season with a modest tally of four Premier League goals and eight in all competitions. This decline has evidently influenced Arsenal’s openness to selling him this summer.

Financial and Tactical Implications

The potential sale of Gabriel Jesus is not just about making room for a new signing; it’s also about financial pragmatism. With the current transfer market dynamics, recouping a significant portion of the €53m invested in Jesus would be a strategic move. It would enable Arsenal to invest in a more prolific striker who can deliver consistent goals, an area where Jesus has struggled.

Moreover, Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Mikel Arteta demands a forward who can adapt to a versatile and dynamic attacking setup. The interest in Benjamin Sesko indicated the club’s desire for a younger, more adaptable forward with a high ceiling. Missing out on Sesko doesn’t diminish this need, and Arsenal will likely explore other alternatives to ensure they have the firepower required to compete at the highest levels.

Future Prospects

The transfer window is still open, and the lack of strong interest in Jesus so far does not mean it won’t materialise. As clubs reassess their squads and transfer budgets, potential suitors may emerge. Jesus himself is reportedly keen to stay at Arsenal, but he is also pragmatic about his situation, recognising that his role as a first-team regular is no longer assured.