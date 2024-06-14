Euro 2024: Spain and Croatia Clash in Group of Death

Spain vs Croatia: Euro 2024 Clash Preview

Spain heads into their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia with renewed confidence and a fresh sense of optimism under their new manager. Despite not being the dominant force they once were on the international stage, Spain, or La Roja, has shown significant progress under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente.

New Era Under Luis de la Fuente

The appointment of Luis de la Fuente has revitalised Spain. Following the departure of Luis Enrique after their penalty shootout defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, Spain experienced a rocky start. However, de la Fuente’s leadership has begun to turn things around. Victories over Italy and Croatia have underlined their progress, and the squad boasts a number of talented young players, including Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Croatia’s Determination and Luka Modric’s Last Dance

On the other hand, Croatia enters this tournament with a point to prove. Despite losing the World Cup semi-final to Argentina, they remain a formidable opponent. Although they have never won a knockout game at the European Championships, Croatia cannot be written off. This tournament is likely to be the final major competition for their talisman, Luka Modric, who is poised for one last dance on the international stage. Group B, often referred to as the ‘group of death,’ includes Italy and Albania, the latter having topped their qualifying group.

Memorable Past Encounter

One of the most thrilling matches between these two sides was a 5-3 clash in 2021, with Spain emerging victorious. This match remains a significant point of reference as both teams prepare to face each other again.

Match Details: Date, Time, and Venue

Date: Saturday, 15 June 2024

Saturday, 15 June 2024 Kick-off Time: 5pm BST

5pm BST Venue: Olympiastadion, Berlin

How to Watch Spain vs Croatia

For fans in the UK, the game will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4.15pm. Additionally, the match will be available for live streaming on the ITVX website and app. For those who prefer to follow online, Standard Sport will have a dedicated live blog providing all the action and updates.

Team News: Key Players and Absences

Spain will have to cope without Gavi, who is sidelined due to a long-term knee injury. Pedri, another key Barcelona player, has struggled with fitness issues but is expected to feature. The spotlight will be on teenager Lamine Yamal, who is set to start and become the youngest player to appear in the Euros.

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic has recovered from his long-term injury and will be a crucial addition to the squad. His experience and skill will be vital for Croatia as they navigate through the challenging group stages.

As Spain and Croatia prepare to lock horns in their Euro 2024 opener, both teams have reasons for optimism and concerns. Spain’s youthful exuberance and Croatia’s experienced core promise an exciting contest. Football fans around the world will be eagerly watching as these two European powerhouses clash in Berlin.