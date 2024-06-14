Man United Target Lille’s Leny Yoro in Transfer Battle

Man United Eye Transfer Battle for Young Prospect Leny Yoro

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has thrown his support behind the club’s pursuit of a transformative centre-back this summer, advocating for the signing of Lille’s teenage sensation, Leny Yoro. Amidst a turbulent Premier League season, United’s decision to retain Erik ten Hag has also been met with mixed reactions.

Erik ten Hag to Stay at Old Trafford

Despite a challenging domestic campaign, Erik ten Hag will remain at the helm of Manchester United for the upcoming season. The Dutch manager’s tenure, marked by two trophy wins in as many years, has been a rollercoaster ride. Conversations around a potential contract extension are ongoing, reflecting the club’s belief in his long-term vision despite recent setbacks.

Defensive Overhaul on the Cards

Injuries have plagued United’s backline, contributing significantly to their underwhelming performance. Ten Hag aims to overhaul the defence, with key exits and potential new signings on the horizon. Raphael Varane has already departed, and Harry Maguire along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka are likely to follow. This leaves a significant gap in the squad, necessitating the acquisition of at least two centre-backs.

Leny Yoro: A Top Young Prospect

Ferdinand has identified Lille’s 18-year-old prodigy Leny Yoro as a prime target. Yoro, valued at around £50 million, has emerged as one of the standout young prospects in Ligue 1. His impressive performances have helped Lille secure a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said, “This is a huge, huge summer for Manchester United. It’s a huge transfer window. They need to recruit well, they need to recruit better. That’s been one of the poorest elements at the club in recent years.”

Ferdinand added, “They’ve got to get a fit Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez back and playing more regularly next season. Get them two fit and then you need to buy another centre-back, definitely.”

Real Madrid Competition for Yoro

While Real Madrid is not currently in the market for a centre-back, Ferdinand believes Manchester United should act swiftly to secure Yoro’s signature. “Do we go for experience or a young one? Leny Yoro is the young lad from France, Lille. I think he’s top, he has huge potential and could be anything,” said Ferdinand.

He continued, “I don’t think Real Madrid are going to be in the market for a centre-back so I think he’s there ready to be taken and I would take him now. You would get a good five or ten years out of him.”

Key Summer for Manchester United

This summer’s transfer window is pivotal for Manchester United. The club’s new football operations department must collaborate effectively with ten Hag to ensure successful recruitment. Ferdinand’s endorsement of Yoro highlights the need for strategic signings that can bolster the squad’s performance and depth.

“Any transfers United do make this summer under their new football operations department will still need some form of approval from Ten Hag, who Ferdinand admits he was surprised to see stay,” the former defender noted.

As Manchester United navigates this crucial period, the focus remains on rebuilding and strengthening the squad to compete at the highest level. With Ferdinand’s backing and ten Hag’s leadership, the Red Devils are poised to enter a transformative phase.