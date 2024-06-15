Report: Man United’s Backup Plans as £70M Defender Talks Stall

Manchester United’s Summer Transfer Dilemma: Jarrad Branthwaite Valuation Standoff with Everton

United’s Pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite Hits a Roadblock

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to look elsewhere if Everton refuse to negotiate a fee for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to ESPN. Branthwaite, a top priority for United in the summer transfer window, is valued by Everton at over £70 million ($89 million), a figure United find problematic.

Branthwaite’s Desire to Move

Sources have told ESPN that Branthwaite is keen on a move to Old Trafford, and initial contacts with the 21-year-old’s representatives have been positive. Despite this, United’s opening bid of £35 million plus £8 million in add-ons on Friday is expected to be rejected. “A source has told ESPN that Everton will need to compromise on their demands over a fee for a deal to happen,” highlighting the deadlock.

Alternative Centre-Back Options

Should Everton remain firm on their valuation, United have identified alternative centre-back targets. Marc Guéhi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Leny Yoro, and Matthijs de Ligt are among the names being considered. Sources indicate that United are prepared to pivot to these options if Everton’s stance doesn’t change.

Financial Constraints and Strategic Planning

Everton’s need to offload players this summer is driven by profit and sustainability regulations. The club’s valuation of Branthwaite is partly justified by Josko Gvardiol’s move from RB Leipzig to Manchester City last year, which saw a similar age and profile player transfer for around £77 million. This precedent is a significant factor in Everton’s pricing strategy.

United’s Tight Transfer Budget

United’s summer transfer activities are constrained by a tight budget. Sources have told ESPN that the fee for a centre-back will significantly impact their ability to pursue other targets. Besides a centre-back, United are also looking to strengthen their squad with a striker and a central midfielder, considering both top targets and lower-cost options.

Potential Exits to Boost Budget

United aim to boost their summer budget through the permanent exits of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, both valued at around £40 million each. They are keen to finalize permanent deals before contemplating loan moves. Sancho and Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe respectively, are key to United’s financial strategy this summer.

In conclusion, Manchester United’s transfer window is shaping up to be a complex puzzle. The outcome of the Branthwaite negotiations will significantly influence their subsequent moves and overall strategy.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Marc Guéhi: Performance Data and Stats

Marc Guéhi’s performance over the past 365 days, as depicted in the radar chart by Fbref, offers a comprehensive insight into his strengths and areas for improvement. This visual representation showcases his percentile ranks against other centre-backs, highlighting his versatility and effectiveness in various aspects of the game.

Defensive Prowess and Reliability

Guéhi’s defensive capabilities stand out prominently. His clearances are particularly noteworthy, where he ranks in the 58th percentile. This indicates a solid defensive presence, crucial for Crystal Palace’s backline stability. However, his blocks (45th percentile) and interceptions (48th percentile) suggest there’s room for improvement in reading the game and positioning. Tackles, at the 45th percentile, further underline his defensive reliability but also hint at the potential for growth in proactive defending.

Possession and Distribution Skills

In terms of possession and distribution, Guéhi exhibits commendable proficiency. His pass completion rate is in the 51st percentile, demonstrating a balanced approach to maintaining possession under pressure. Notably, his progressive carries (84th percentile) and successful take-ons (60th percentile) are standout metrics, indicating his confidence and ability to advance the ball from the back. This skill set is invaluable for a modern centre-back, enabling transitions from defence to attack seamlessly.

Attacking Contributions

While primarily a defender, Guéhi’s attacking contributions, though less pronounced, are still significant. His involvement in shot-creating actions (62nd percentile) and touches in the attacking penalty area (45th percentile) reflect his willingness to join the attack during set-pieces and open play. However, his non-penalty goals and assists remain relatively low, highlighting a focus on his defensive duties.

Conclusion

Overall, Marc Guéhi’s performance data from Fbref underscores a well-rounded centre-back with notable strengths in ball progression and defensive reliability. As he continues to develop, enhancing his interception and block rates could elevate his game further, making him an even more formidable presence in the Premier League.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Matthijs de Ligt: Performance Data and Stats

Matthijs de Ligt’s performance data, as illustrated in the radar chart by Fbref, offers a compelling snapshot of his contributions over the past 365 days. Playing 2365 minutes, his statistics reflect a blend of defensive solidity, possession prowess, and attacking support, positioning him among the elite centre-backs in modern football.

Defensive Mastery

De Ligt’s defensive metrics are particularly impressive. His aerial dominance is highlighted by a 93rd percentile rank in aerials won, underscoring his effectiveness in air duels. However, his lower percentiles in blocks (27th), interceptions (22nd), and tackles (10th) suggest areas where he might enhance his game. His clearance rate (48th percentile) shows that while effective, there is room for growth in ground defensive actions.

Ball Distribution and Possession

In terms of ball distribution and possession, de Ligt excels. His pass completion percentage is in the 92nd percentile, indicating exceptional reliability in retaining possession. His progressive passes (92nd percentile) and progressive carries (78th percentile) reflect his ability to move the ball forward, an invaluable asset for a centre-back in a team that builds from the back. Furthermore, his successful take-ons (94th percentile) highlight his skill in navigating tight spaces and evading pressure.

Attacking Contributions

De Ligt’s attacking contributions, although secondary to his primary defensive duties, are noteworthy. He ranks highly in non-penalty expected goals (85th percentile) and non-penalty goals (94th percentile), illustrating his threat during set-pieces. His shot total (96th percentile) and expected assisted goals (71st percentile) emphasize his involvement in creating scoring opportunities, further showcasing his versatility.

Conclusion

Overall, Matthijs de Ligt’s performance data from Fbref underscores his status as a top-tier centre-back. His aerial prowess and passing accuracy make him a linchpin in defence, while his contributions in attack add an extra dimension to his game. Areas for potential improvement in blocks and interceptions could make him an even more formidable defender.