Report: Man United Chase Everton Star As Transfer Talks Heat Up

Manchester United and Everton in Transfer Talks

Manchester United are ‘credited’ with having an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to i paper. The publication states that while a move for the striker to Newcastle has died up, the Red Devils are showing interest, as well as AC Milan. The Magpies could not agree on a price for Calvert-Lewin, and it’s thought Everton are asking for £40 million to allow him to leave.

Potential Deals in the Pipeline

The Red Devils have been extensively linked with Joshua Zirkzee, too – another player who is admired by Milan. Sky Sports recently suggested that Manuel Ugarte is a player being targeted by Man Utd, despite joining Paris Saint-Germain just a year ago. According to L’Equipe, Man Utd made an offer to PSG for the Uruguayan midfielder, however, PSG deemed the offer insufficient and rejected it. Despite this setback, negotiations are expected to continue.

Everton’s Ambitious Moves

Everton close in on attacker. It comes after our story that Everton are closing in on a deal for Iliman Ndiaye of Marseille while there is interest in Issa Kabore of Manchester City too, Report FootballTransfers. Ndiaye has verbally agreed to move to Goodison Park ahead of next season and a deal could reach for a fee of €20 million inclusive of add-ons, with the two clubs now just needing to finalise a move for the Senegal international.

Everton’s Offensive Overhaul

Head coach Sean Dyche has pinpointed the need to bolster the attacking area of the pitch this summer after the side’s poor form in front of goal last season in which they scored the third-lowest amount of Premier League goals, an average of 1.05 per match. With Arnaut Danjuma departing after his spell ended from Villarreal, the club is set to welcome Jack Harrison back on another loan deal from Leeds. Armando Broja of Chelsea remains of interest but that is likely to be if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is moved on, even though Newcastle has withdrawn from the race to sign the forward.

It is clear that both Manchester United and Everton are working hard to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. While United look to add firepower with Calvert-Lewin and Ugarte, Everton are focused on improving their attack with Ndiaye and potentially Broja. The transfer window promises to be an exciting time for both clubs as they aim to secure key signings to boost their fortunes on the pitch.