Arsenal, United, Chelsea in The Race for £42m Bournemouth Defender

Bournemouth’s Kerkez: A Rising Star with a Price Tag to Match

Bournemouth have set a lofty price tag for star defender Milos Kerkez this summer, attracting attention from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. According to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the left-back’s valuation is in the region of £38m to £42m, a significant profit from the £15.5m Bournemouth paid a year ago.

Impactful Debut Season

Kerkez made an immediate impact after moving from AZ Alkmaar last summer. His debut in Bournemouth’s first game of the 2023/24 season against West Ham saw him take over Lloyd Kelly’s usual role on the left side of defence. Over the season, Kerkez made 33 appearances for the Cherries, registering one assist and helping keep two clean sheets in the Premier League. His performance has not gone unnoticed, with top clubs like Arsenal, United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa showing interest.

United’s Defensive Needs

Manchester United have previously been linked with the left-back. The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender this summer due to long-term injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. This situation has forced players like Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Sofyan Amrabat to fill in at various points. Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the process of cashing in on Ian Maatsen but still need a reliable left-back.

International Stage and Future Prospects

Away from his club, Kerkez has starred on the international stage for Hungary, often deployed in a more advanced wing-back role. Currently, he is on international duty at Euro 2024, awaiting the outcome of whether his nation will progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Bournemouth’s Preparations

Reports indicate that Bournemouth have already begun looking for a replacement for Kerkez. The Cherries have also seen Lloyd Kelly join Newcastle United on a free transfer this month. As the summer transfer window heats up, the potential departure of Kerkez could significantly impact Bournemouth’s squad dynamics.

Bournemouth’s decision to set a high price tag on Kerkez reflects his value and potential. With interest from several top Premier League clubs, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining where Kerkez will ply his trade next season.