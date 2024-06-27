Everton to Lose Key Defender? Statistical Analysis – £12.7m Lyon Offer

Lyon Submit £12.7m Offer for Everton’s Ben Godfrey

Lyon’s Interest in Ben Godfrey

French giants Lyon have placed a £12.7m bid for Everton defender Ben Godfrey, marking a significant interest in the 26-year-old. Godfrey, who joined Everton from Norwich City for £25m in 2020, has been a crucial part of the Toffees’ defence, making 93 appearances, including 16 in the last season.

Ben Godfrey’s Everton Tenure

Since his arrival at Goodison Park, Godfrey has become a dependable figure in Everton’s backline. As he enters the final 12 months of his contract, his future has become a topic of speculation. The interest from Lyon indicates a potential move that could reshape his career trajectory.

🚨 JUST IN – Lyon have made a £12.7m bid for Everton defender Ben Godfrey. [@BBCSport] pic.twitter.com/I0CCi80RkU — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) June 27, 2024

Competing Interests for the Defender

Notably, Atalanta, last season’s Europa League winners, are also keen on securing the services of the Englishman. The Italian club’s interest is a testament to Godfrey’s abilities, despite a reported £10m move to Serie A falling through in January.

Potential Transfer Impact

Godfrey’s departure could have significant implications for Everton’s defensive strategy. With Lyon’s £12.7m bid on the table, Everton must weigh their options carefully. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Godfrey will continue his journey at Goodison Park or embark on a new chapter in France.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Ben Godfrey’s Performance Data: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In an era where data drives footballing decisions, the performance statistics of players like Ben Godfrey provide invaluable insights. This radar chart, courtesy of FBCharts and data from FBref, offers a detailed examination of Godfrey’s contributions over the last 365 days, specifically his performance metrics in 1120 minutes played as a full-back.

Defensive Prowess

Ben Godfrey stands out defensively, boasting exceptional stats that place him in the upper percentiles compared to other full-backs. His aerial prowess is unmatched, with a 99th percentile ranking in aerials won, showcasing his dominance in aerial duels. Additionally, his 95th percentile in non-penalty goals and 96th percentile in non-penalty xG underline his unexpected but valuable offensive contributions. Notably, Godfrey excels in clearances (84th percentile) and tackles (77th percentile), further cementing his reputation as a robust defender.

Possession and Passing

When it comes to possession and distribution, Godfrey’s stats reveal areas for improvement. He ranks lower in progressive passes (6th percentile) and progressive carries (7th percentile), indicating that his influence on forward momentum is limited. His pass completion rate and successful take-ons are also relatively low, suggesting a need for enhancement in maintaining and advancing possession. However, his 41st percentile in passes attempted shows a moderate engagement in the team’s passing strategy.

Attacking Contributions

Godfrey’s attacking stats offer a mixed view. While he excels in non-penalty xG and total shots, his contributions to shot-creating actions and expected assisted goals (xAG) are less impactful, reflected in his 12th and 7th percentiles, respectively. His ability to support offensive plays from the back remains a work in progress, highlighting an area where he could potentially develop to become a more well-rounded full-back.

Conclusion

Ben Godfrey’s statistical profile illustrates a player with strong defensive capabilities and significant potential in aerial duels and unexpected goal contributions. While his possession and attacking stats indicate room for growth, the overall data highlights his crucial role within the team. This analysis, based on FBref data, underscores the multifaceted nature of modern footballers and the importance of comprehensive statistical evaluation in understanding player performance.

Image courtesy of FBCharts, data sourced from FBref.