Report: Man United Set to Double Wages for €100m Barcelona Star

Manchester United Eye Ronald Araujo Amid Barcelona’s Financial Struggles

Manchester United are poised to significantly increase the wages of Barcelona’s star centre-back Ronald Araujo, as per reports from the Spanish outlet Sport. With Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, the Uruguayan defender has been a frequent subject of transfer speculation.

Araujo’s Contract Situation and Transfer Links

Ronald Araujo, aged 25, has two years left on his current contract with Barcelona. Despite the club’s attempts to secure him on a long-term deal, their financial constraints have left them vulnerable to losing key players. Bayern Munich have long been admirers of Araujo, previously valuing him around the €100 million (£86 million) mark. However, no formal bids have been made by the German giants.

Manchester United’s Interest and Financial Proposition

Manchester United are eager to bolster their defensive lineup following the departure of Raphael Varane. According to the report, the Premier League club is exerting considerable pressure on Araujo, offering to double his current salary in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford. This move underscores United’s commitment to strengthening their defence.

Barcelona, despite their financial turmoil, are keen to retain Araujo and have proposed a new contract. However, their offer reportedly falls short of what United can provide. With Barcelona’s self-imposed deadline to secure Araujo’s signature by June 30 approaching, the situation remains precarious.

Bayern Munich’s Persistent Pursuit

Bayern Munich have previously engaged in discussions with Araujo, attempting to persuade him to make the switch to the Bundesliga. Yet, Araujo has shown loyalty to Barcelona, remaining a crucial figure in their squad. The potential departure of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern could reignite their interest, although it remains speculative at this stage.

Evaluating the Likelihood of Araujo Joining Manchester United

Despite Manchester United’s substantial offer, several factors suggest a move for Araujo may not materialise. United have shown reluctance to meet Everton’s £70 million valuation for Jarrad Branthwaite, indicating a cautious approach to transfer spending under their new regime. Technical director Jason Wilcox and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth are focused on prudent financial management, prioritising value for money in their transfer dealings.

Moreover, Manchester United have other pressing needs, including securing a top-tier central midfielder and centre forward to enhance squad competition. The financial outlay required for Araujo could be a stumbling block, considering these additional priorities.

Barcelona’s Strategic Considerations

For Barcelona, the sale of valuable forward assets seems a more likely scenario to address their financial issues. Raphinha is reportedly up for sale, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati also potentially available before considering the departure of Araujo. As a member of Barcelona’s leadership group and one of the best defenders globally, Araujo’s importance to the squad cannot be overstated.

In conclusion, while Manchester United’s interest in Ronald Araujo is strong, practical considerations regarding transfer budgets and team needs may hinder the move. Barcelona’s financial situation adds complexity to the scenario, making it a developing story worth watching.