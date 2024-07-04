Tony Bloom’s Message: Premier League Must Follow Rules

Brighton’s Tony Bloom Urges Premier League Clubs to Abide by Spending Rules

Brighton’s Financial Stability Amid Premier League Spending Scrutiny

Brighton & Hove Albion’s owner, Tony Bloom, has issued a call for Premier League clubs to adhere strictly to spending regulations, aiming to put an end to the controversial practice of points deductions for financial breaches.

The Premier League has seen a spate of clubs, including Everton and Nottingham Forest, penalised last season with points deductions due to violations of profit and sustainability regulations (PSR). This pattern of sanctions underscores the ongoing challenge of financial compliance within top-tier English football.

The Unofficial Transfer Deadline Day Spending Surge

A staggering £245 million was spent by Premier League clubs around the 30 June period, often referred to as the ‘unofficial transfer deadline day.’ This spending spree coincides with the end of one accounting period and the start of another, prompting clubs to finalise their financial records.

However, it will take several months before the Premier League determines which clubs have breached the spending rules and what penalties will be imposed. Among the clubs already facing scrutiny is Leicester City, which was relegated last season and is now likely to face sanctions for exceeding loss limits over a three-year period up to the 2022-23 campaign.

Brighton’s Exemplary Financial Management

In contrast to some of its rivals, Brighton has steered clear of PSR issues, thanks to a record £122.8 million profit last season. This financial success has enabled the club to reduce the balance on Bloom’s interest-free loan to £373.3 million, highlighting the club’s robust fiscal health.

Tony Bloom expressed his discomfort with the current situation but affirmed the necessity of enforcing the rules. “I don’t like the idea of clubs having points deducted in the middle of the season,” Bloom stated. “However, if rules have been broken the Premier League has to apply the rules. It would be much better if clubs didn’t put the Premier League in the situation where points deductions are necessary.”

Future of Financial Regulations in the Premier League

Looking ahead, the existing PSR rules will continue for the upcoming season, with an alternative ‘anchoring’ cost control system being tested in shadow form before a potential introduction in the 2025-26 season. This change, alongside Manchester City’s ongoing legal challenge regarding associated party transactions (APT), has created a landscape of uncertainty within the Premier League.

Adding to this complexity are the stalled negotiations over a ‘New Deal’ for funding with the English Football League (EFL) and the likely introduction of a Football Regulator. Despite these challenges, Bloom remains optimistic about Brighton’s focus and stability.

“The Premier League is in a superb position but there are some issues, which hopefully will get resolved over the next one or two years,” Bloom commented. “For us, it is background noise. The 30 June situation is weird and with the new rules, that won’t be happening again. We know what we need to do and we don’t let that [other issues] affect us.”