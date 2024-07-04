Report: Arsenal Eye Lille Star for Key Squad Depth

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Lille Winger Edon Zhegrova

Arsenal’s quest to fortify their squad for the upcoming season has led them to Lille’s talented winger, Edon Zhegrova. As reported by FootballTransfers, the Gunners have been meticulously tracking the Kosovan international, with an eye to bolstering their offensive options. This move reflects Mikel Arteta’s strategic planning to ensure depth and versatility within his team.

Who is Edon Zhegrova?

Edon Zhegrova, a 25-year-old winger, has made a significant impact in Ligue 1 since joining Lille from FC Basel in 2022 for €7 million. His journey has been marked by a steady rise, overcoming early inconsistencies to become a pivotal player for his club. In the 2023/24 season, Zhegrova has showcased his prowess, recording six goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

Arsenal’s Strategic Move

Arsenal’s interest in Zhegrova is a testament to their proactive approach in the transfer market. “Currently, there have been no formal talks between Arsenal and Lille regarding the transfer. However, Zhegrova is looking to leave Lille in 2024,” states FootballTransfers. This indicates that while the move is still in its preliminary stages, the intent is clear.

Zhegrova’s contract with Lille runs until 2026, which gives the French club some leverage in any potential negotiations. However, his desire to move might facilitate a smoother transition. The winger’s development has not gone unnoticed, with elite clubs showing increased interest as his game continues to evolve.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Zhegrova’s Performance Metrics

Edon Zhegrova has shown significant potential, as evidenced by his detailed performance data from Fbref. The statistical breakdown offers a comprehensive look at his strengths and areas for improvement. Zhegrova’s overall contributions on the field highlight why he has caught the attention of top clubs like Arsenal.

Offensive Prowess

Zhegrova’s attacking metrics are impressive, particularly in shots taken and shot-creating actions. With 3.23 shots per 90 minutes, placing him in the 91st percentile, and 4.84 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, in the 82nd percentile, Zhegrova demonstrates a consistent ability to threaten the opposition’s goal. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) of 0.24 per 90 minutes, in the 63rd percentile, further solidify his role as a significant offensive player.

Playmaking and Passing

In terms of playmaking, Zhegrova’s assist numbers and expected assisted goals (xAG) are notable. He registers 0.24 assists per 90 minutes, placing him in the 68th percentile, and his xAG stands at 0.22, in the 74th percentile. These figures highlight his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

His passing game, though competent, shows room for growth. Zhegrova attempts 41.03 passes per 90 minutes, ranking in the 65th percentile, with a pass completion rate of 73.3%, in the 35th percentile. His progressive passes per 90 minutes stand at 3.54, in the 43rd percentile, indicating a balanced approach to advancing the ball.

Dribbling and Defensive Contributions

One of Zhegrova’s standout attributes is his dribbling ability. With a successful take-on rate of 3.45 per 90 minutes, he ranks in the 95th percentile, showcasing his proficiency in 1v1 situations. His progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area also highlight his attacking intent and capability.

Defensively, Zhegrova’s contributions are less pronounced. His tackling and interception stats place him in the lower percentiles, indicating a primarily offensive focus.

In conclusion, Edon Zhegrova’s performance data from Fbref underscores his potential as a valuable attacking asset. His offensive capabilities, combined with his dribbling skills, make him a compelling prospect for teams looking to bolster their attacking options.