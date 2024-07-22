Journalist: Inside Man Utd’s Plans for £82m Signing

Antony’s Temporary Departure: Agent Responds to Manchester United Exit Rumours

Antony, the Brazilian winger who joined Manchester United with high expectations, has found himself at the centre of speculation about a potential loan move. Amidst the swirling rumours, his agent has come forward to clarify the player’s intentions and future with the Red Devils.

Brazilian Flop or Potential Star?

Since his £82 million transfer from Ajax in the summer of 2022, Antony’s performance has been underwhelming, prompting discussions about his future at the club. Recent reports suggested that Manchester United might be open to loaning out the 24-year-old if a club is willing to cover his £70,000-a-week wages.

However, Antony’s agent, Junior Pedroso, has firmly dismissed these claims. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Pedroso stated: “I see reports about potential exit on loan. Antony’s plan is clear: Manchester United. He wants to stay, he’s only focused on Man Utd. We already spoke about that with the club.”

Erik ten Hag’s Faith in Antony

Despite the criticism, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains confident in Antony’s abilities. Ten Hag, who was instrumental in bringing Antony to Old Trafford, reiterated his belief in the player’s potential last week. Reflecting on the decision to invest heavily in Antony, Ten Hag told Algemeen Dagblad, “I don’t go over the budget. I’ve never even had a budget. At United, the budgets lie with the owners and management.”

Ten Hag acknowledged Antony’s strong start at United, where he scored three goals in his first three games. “He certainly showed that potential in the first month,” Ten Hag said. “After that, it became more difficult, last season was not good. But I am still convinced that he has the potential to play at this club.”

Financial Constraints and Squad Reshuffling

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans hinge on their ability to offload some players, including possibly entertaining offers for Antony. The club needs to balance their books before making further additions to the squad. Antony, who has a contract with United until 2027, also has a 12-month extension clause, making his long-term future a subject of considerable interest.

The financial aspect of Antony’s stay at United is complex. With a significant investment already made, the club’s management must weigh the benefits of loaning him out against the potential long-term gains of retaining him and nurturing his talent.

Pastures New: What Lies Ahead for Antony?

The narrative around Antony’s career at Manchester United is still unfolding. While the initial promise and subsequent struggles have painted a mixed picture, the player and his camp are resolute about his commitment to the club. Antony’s agent’s statements underscore a desire to prove himself at Old Trafford and dispel the ‘Brazilian flop’ tag.

As the summer transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will receive tempting offers for Antony or if the winger will stay to fight for his place. For now, the focus remains on his development and contribution to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

With manager Erik ten Hag’s continued support, Antony has the opportunity to redefine his stint at United and fulfil the potential that convinced the club to secure his signature. The upcoming season could be a defining one for the Brazilian as he seeks to make a lasting impact at one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.