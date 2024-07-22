Real Madrid’s 24/25 Away Kit: An Astral Design Inspired by Bernabeu’s Night Sky

Real Madrid Unveil New Away Kit for the 24/25 Season

Real Madrid have set the stage for the 24/25 season with the unveiling of their striking new away kit. The Spanish giants will be seen in an audacious orange shirt for their away fixtures, hoping to retain their La Liga and Champions League titles. The kit features an astral, abstract pattern that represents the stars in the night sky, a nod to the club’s stellar ambitions.

The club has provided an insight into the unique inspiration behind this bold design. According to a statement from Real Madrid, the shirt’s design is inspired by “the stars that appear in the sky outside the Santiago Bernabeu.” This celestial theme symbolises the unity and connection among Real Madrid fans, no matter where the team is competing.

As the statement continues, “Its design is born from the idea that it doesn’t matter where the team competes because Real Madrid fans are always connected by the stars in the sky.”

Echoes of the Past

This season’s away kit also brings back memories of the 2013/14 campaign, when Real Madrid donned a similar orange third kit. That season ended triumphantly with Los Blancos clinching their tenth Champions League title in a dramatic fashion. The new kit aims to evoke the same spirit and success as it prepares the team for the challenges ahead.

Fans will see stars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and new signing Kylian Mbappe sporting the vibrant orange jersey in the upcoming season, adding to the anticipation and excitement.

Real Madrid’s Home Kit and Upcoming Fixtures

In addition to the away kit, Real Madrid revealed their new home kit back in June. This kit features a minimalist, classic design, reflecting the club’s storied history and enduring legacy. The simplistic elegance of the home kit stands in stark contrast to the boldness of the away shirt, showcasing the club’s versatility and tradition.

As the 24/25 season approaches, Real Madrid’s La Liga fixtures have been announced. The team will begin their campaign against Mallorca on August 18. However, before diving into the league, they will face Serie A side Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, marking the start of what promises to be another thrilling season for the Spanish champions.

Excitement Builds for the New Season

The unveiling of the new away kit has certainly stirred excitement among the fans. The bold design, rich in symbolism and history, is a testament to Real Madrid’s unwavering ambition and their connection with their global fanbase. As the team gears up for the 24/25 season, the new kit will not only represent their quest for glory but also the unity and passion of their supporters around the world.

Real Madrid’s innovative approach to their kit designs, combined with their strategic signings and strong squad, sets the stage for what could be another unforgettable season. Fans eagerly await to see their favourite stars don the new away shirt and create more magical moments on the pitch.

With the new season on the horizon, the buzz around Real Madrid’s latest kit launch is palpable. The team’s commitment to excellence, both in their performance and their presentation, continues to solidify their position as one of the most revered clubs in football history.