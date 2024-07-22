Rangers Set to Face Dynamo Kyiv or Partizan Belgrade in Champions League Qualifiers

Champions League: Rangers March On in the 24/25 Season

Rangers are set to face Dynamo Kyiv or Partizan Belgrade in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, marking their fourth successive season starting at this stage. The winner of this tie will progress to the play-off stage, with a coveted spot in the new 36-team league format at stake.

Schedule and Potential Outcomes

The first leg is scheduled for 6/7 August, with Rangers playing away, followed by the return leg on 13 August. The play-off round draw takes place on 5 August. Should Rangers falter in this tie or the subsequent play-off round, they will drop into the Europa League group stage.

Dynamo Kyiv will host Partizan in their second qualifying round tie, with the first leg in Poland due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, and the return leg in Serbia eight days later. Both teams were runners-up in their respective leagues last season, adding to the competitive edge of the fixture.

Dynamo Kyiv: A Tough Opponent

Dynamo Kyiv, 16-time champions of the Ukrainian top flight, narrowly missed out on a 17th title last term, finishing just two points behind Shakhtar Donetsk. Their recent European campaigns have seen them fall short, most notably failing to reach the group stage last season after losing to Besiktas in the Conference League play-off round.

Their squad boasts several current internationals, including the experienced Andriy Yarmolenko, formerly of West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, their star from last season, Vladyslav Vanat, scored 14 goals in 30 games and remains a key threat.

Interestingly, should Rangers face Dynamo, both teams will play their home legs away from their usual stadiums. Dynamo’s home leg will be in Poland, while Rangers will host at Hampden Park due to ongoing stadium renovations at Ibrox.

Partizan Belgrade: A Worthy Challenger

Partizan Belgrade, similar to Dynamo, finished second in their domestic league, trailing behind fierce rivals Red Star by seven points. Their European journey last season ended prematurely in the Conference League play-off round against Danish side Nordsjælland.

Under new head coach Aleksandar Stanojević, Partizan’s attack is led by the dynamic Brazilian forward Matheus Saldanha. The 24-year-old, who netted 18 goals last season, recently scored a late winner in their league opener against Napredak, showcasing his form and potential impact.

Rangers’ European Journey

Last season, Rangers successfully navigated the third qualifying round by defeating Servette but fell to PSV Eindhoven in the play-off. Despite this setback, they went on to reach the round of 16 in the Europa League, demonstrating their resilience and capability on the European stage.

As the new season unfolds, Rangers’ campaign in the Champions League qualifiers is poised to be a thrilling chapter. Their potential opponents, Dynamo Kyiv and Partizan Belgrade, present significant challenges, but the Scottish side’s recent European exploits suggest they are more than capable of advancing.

With crucial matches on the horizon, Rangers aim to secure their place in the new 36-team Champions League format. The battles against Dynamo Kyiv or Partizan Belgrade will not only test their mettle but also set the tone for their ambitions in the 24/25 season. As always, the support of the fans will be pivotal as Rangers march on in their European quest.