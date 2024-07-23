Report: West Ham Targets Bayern Right-Back and Leeds Winger

West Ham in Talks with Bayern Munich for Noussair Mazraoui and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville

West Ham United are making significant moves in the transfer market as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season. According to a report by The Daily Mail, West Ham have enquired about signing Bayern Munich’s right-back Noussair Mazraoui and have shown firm interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. However, there are some differences in their valuation for Summerville.

Noussair Mazraoui: A Key Target for West Ham

West Ham have identified Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui as a potential reinforcement for their defense. The 26-year-old Moroccan international joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Ajax two years ago and has spent two seasons at the Allianz Arena. Mazraoui is a highly versatile player known for his defensive skills and ability to support the attack from the right-back position.

Mazraoui’s career began at Ajax, where he played under the current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He also played a pivotal role in Morocco’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

Reports indicate that Manchester United had been circling Mazraoui, but West Ham have now registered their interest. “West Ham have enquired about Bayern Munich right-back and Noussair Mazraoui and firmed up their interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville but remain apart on valuation,” The Daily Mail reports.

Crysencio Summerville: An Exciting Prospect

West Ham are also keen on securing the services of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. The 22-year-old Dutchman has been a standout performer for Leeds since becoming a regular starter two seasons ago. Last season, Summerville had an outstanding campaign, contributing 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his impressive individual performance, Leeds experienced heartbreak as they were defeated by Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley. Summerville, who has been capped by the Netherlands at the Under-21 level, joined Leeds from Feyenoord in September 2020.

Fulham are also interested in Summerville, adding competition for his signature. However, West Ham remain determined to add him to their attacking options.

West Ham’s Transfer Activity So Far

Under the management of Julen Lopetegui, West Ham have been active in the transfer market. They have made three major signings so far. Young talent Luis Guilherme joined from Palmeiras, while goalkeeper Wes Foderingham arrived on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield United. Additionally, West Ham secured the signing of Max Kilman from Wolves to strengthen their defense.

These signings demonstrate West Ham’s ambition to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level in the Premier League. The potential additions of Mazraoui and Summerville would further enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Our View – EPL Index / Anfield Index Analysis

The potential signings of Noussair Mazraoui and Crysencio Summerville are incredibly exciting. These moves indicate that the club is serious about competing with the best in the Premier League.

Mazraoui’s experience at Bayern Munich and his international success with Morocco make him a valuable addition to West Ham’s defense. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively fits perfectly with the dynamic style of play that fans love to see.

Summerville’s impressive goal and assist tally last season shows that he has the potential to be a game-changer. His pace, creativity, and eye for goal would add a new dimension to West Ham’s attack. It’s thrilling to think about him linking up with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Kudus.

West Ham fans should be optimistic about these transfer developments. The club’s proactive approach in the transfer market under Julen Lopetegui’s management suggests that they are building a team capable of challenging for European spots. If these signings go through, the Hammers could be in for an exciting and successful season ahead.