Preview: Servette vs Chelsea 2nd Leg UEFA Conference League

Servette vs Chelsea: UEFA Conference League Showdown in Switzerland

Chelsea’s Advantage in the Conference League Play-off

Chelsea head to Switzerland with confidence and a two-goal cushion as they prepare to face Servette in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off. After a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are firm favourites to secure a spot in the group stage of the competition.

The first leg saw Chelsea take control of the tie with goals from Christopher Nkunku, who converted a penalty, and Noni Madueke, who fired in a powerful finish. Despite a spirited performance from the Swiss side, they were unable to break down Chelsea’s defence. Enzo Maresca’s men were not at their best during the match, but they did enough to ensure a comfortable lead heading into the return fixture.

Weekend Confidence Boost for Chelsea

Any lingering doubts Chelsea fans may have had about their team’s form were swept away by a dominant 6-2 victory over Wolves at the weekend. This emphatic win underlined the strength of the squad and provided a timely confidence boost ahead of their trip to the Stade de Genève.

Servette vs Chelsea: Key Match Information

Date, Kick-off Time, and Venue

The match between Servette and Chelsea is set for Thursday, 29th August 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm BST. The game will be played at the Stade de Genève, where the Swiss side will hope to mount an unlikely comeback.

How to Watch the Match

For those in the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Chelsea TV, with a match pass available for £4.99. Fans can also stream the game online via the Chelsea TV app and website, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action.

Team News and Expected Line-ups

Chelsea’s squad for the tie has already been selected, and fans can expect a similar line-up to the one that started the first leg. Players such as Pedro Neto, Marc Guiu, Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jorgensen, Renato Veiga, and Mykhailo Mudryk are all likely to feature. However, Joao Felix, who joined after the registration deadline, won’t be available.

There are also injury concerns for Chelsea, with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo both doubts following knocks over the weekend. Reece James was included in the squad, but it remains uncertain whether he has recovered from his hamstring issue in time to make the trip to Switzerland.

Match Prediction

With a two-goal advantage and superior quality, Chelsea should be able to see off Servette’s challenge and advance to the group stage. The Swiss side showed some fight in the first leg, but overcoming the Blues’ defensive solidity and attacking threat will be a tall order. Expect Chelsea to secure another 2-0 win on the night, sealing a 4-0 aggregate triumph.