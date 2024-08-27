Report: Everton Facing Crisis On and Off the Pitch What’s Next?

Everton’s Enduring Misery: A Bleak Future for the Premier League’s Most Troubled Club

It’s difficult to conjure a more fitting metaphor for Everton’s current state than the stark, suffocating atmosphere of Euston Station. On a typical day, it’s a place to avoid—a cacophony of crowds, harsh lights, and general discontent. Yet, for a group of disillusioned Everton fans, it became the perfect stage for an impromptu confrontation with their beleaguered players following another dismal performance. After a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham, the frustration boiled over. The viral video of fans hurling insults, including the memorable “F***ing rat,” at striker Neal Maupay and others, encapsulates the toxic relationship between the club and its supporters.

Maupay’s response, though understandable, offered little comfort. “Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this. Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. There’s truth in his words—these are professional athletes doing their utmost in a punishingly competitive environment. Yet, in the raw aftermath of such a humiliating defeat, fans’ frustrations, though misdirected, found an outlet.

Everton’s On-Pitch Woes: A Struggle for Survival

It’s easy to dismiss the fan reaction as extreme, but Everton’s performances have left little room for optimism. After just two games, the club finds itself in a familiar state of despair. Two matches, two losses, and a goal difference of -7—the worst start in their Premier League history. Even the much-anticipated final season at Goodison Park began with a demoralising defeat, leaving the once-hallowed grounds eerily empty long before the final whistle.

The stats paint a grim picture. Everton have managed only two shots on target in the opening fixtures—an abysmal return, even by their recent standards. They are one of only two teams yet to find the back of the net, with Southampton being the other. Despite a late resurgence last season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains a shadow of his former self. The club’s attacking options, with Maupay and Beto as their primary centre-forwards, look uninspired at best. Iliman Ndiaye offers a glimmer of hope from a deeper position, but it feels like too little, too late.

Defensively, Everton are equally frail. Their full-back depth is alarming, and central midfield looks dangerously thin. Even Jordan Pickford, once a bastion of reliability, showed signs of vulnerability in the Tottenham game, prompting concerns over whether his best days are behind him. With Bournemouth looming on the horizon, the stakes are absurdly high for just the third game of the season.

Financial Fiasco: Ownership Uncertainty and Mounting Debts

Yet, as dire as the on-pitch situation appears, it pales in comparison to the chaos behind the scenes. The sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa might stave off immediate concerns over a potential points deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, but the club’s financial woes run far deeper.

For years, Everton fans have been protesting against the ownership of Farhad Moshiri, a regime marked by mismanagement and unmet promises. The club narrowly avoided falling into the hands of 777 Partners, a Miami-based investment firm whose reputation has been called into question in various lawsuits.

The Friedkin Group’s decision to walk away was influenced by the legal uncertainties surrounding a £200 million loan that 777 Partners had extended to Everton. Even though Dan Friedkin didn’t acquire the club, he still lent them a further £200 million to settle a construction bill for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Any future buyer will not only need to unravel Everton’s financial knots but also contend with two substantial loans owed to previous suitors.

In essence, Everton find themselves in a paradoxical situation: the club is in such disarray that any prospective owner with the sense and resources to rescue them is likely too savvy to get involved.

Ownership Woes: Who Wants to Own Everton?

So, where does this leave Everton? John Textor, another potential buyer, offers a glimmer of hope, albeit a faint one. However, Textor’s track record with other clubs is, at best, patchy. His involvement with Belgian side Molenbeek saw them relegated last season, while Lyon’s men’s team flirted with the drop before a late-season revival. Even Crystal Palace, where he holds a stake, have seen only stop-start progress during his tenure.

There’s also the curious case of Botafogo, Textor’s Brazilian club. They’re currently second in the Serie A, just one point off the top, yet last season saw a dramatic collapse from a promising position in the title race. Textor responded by making match-fixing and corruption allegations, which were swiftly dismissed by the Superior Tribunal de Justica Desportiva, Brazil’s footballing legal body.

Despite these concerns, Textor might still be preferable to the other suitors who have circled Everton in recent times. As Sean Dyche candidly remarked after the Tottenham defeat, “There’s so much noise and stories every day around Everton and it is tough. It’s not very often about the football.”

Reasons for Optimism? A Glimmer Amidst the Gloom

Amid the gloom, there are still some reasons for Everton fans to hold onto hope. They also lost their opening two matches in the previous two seasons but managed to stave off relegation each time. Sean Dyche, the current manager, is known for his ability to defy expectations and lead teams through difficult periods. His career is a testament to resilience and determination, and Everton will need every ounce of that fighting spirit in the months ahead.

The club has also managed to retain Jarrad Branthwaite, a promising young defender who has already attracted attention from bigger clubs. His development could be crucial for Everton’s future, especially as they prepare to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. The new venue promises to be a modern, picturesque setting that could mark a fresh start for the beleaguered club.

However, these rays of hope are struggling to penetrate the thick fog of despair that hangs over Goodison Park. A quick search for “Everton dejected” in the Getty Images database yields over 4,500 results—a telling indication of the mood around the club.

In conclusion, Everton’s problems run deep, both on and off the pitch. The fans’ frustrations, while understandable, are a symptom of a club that has lost its way. Whether it’s the ownership turmoil, the financial uncertainty, or the dire performances on the field, Everton are a club in desperate need of a fresh start. But with so many challenges ahead, it’s hard to see where that fresh start will come from.