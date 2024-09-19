Preview: Can Crystal Palace Shock Man Utd at Selhurst Park?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Premier League Showdown at Selhurst Park

As Crystal Palace prepare to face Manchester United at Selhurst Park, the Premier League continues to serve up its trademark mix of unpredictability and drama. The Eagles, winless in the league so far, will be hoping to change their fortunes, while Manchester United arrive on the back of a string of impressive victories. Yet, as always with the Premier League, form can often be deceptive.

Palace’s Resilience and Man Utd’s Firepower

Crystal Palace enter this match still searching for their first Premier League victory of the season. A gritty 2-2 draw against Leicester last time out may have raised questions about their defensive stability, but it also showcased their fighting spirit. Oliver Glasner’s side, though, did manage a 1-0 victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup, which should give them a confidence boost ahead of this crucial fixture.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have found their shooting boots. Ten goals in their last two games, including a 3-0 win over Southampton and a 7-0 demolition of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, underline the offensive threat that Erik ten Hag’s side possess. But while United’s attack is flying, consistency has been a problem, and they will be wary of a Palace side that can spring a surprise.

Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, 21 September, 2024, 5:30pm BST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Live stream: Available to Sky Sports subscribers via the Sky Go app

Team News: Key Players for Palace and United

Palace’s summer signing Eddie Nketiah got off the mark against QPR, and fans will be eager to see him continue that momentum. However, Trevoh Chalobah’s debut has been delayed due to an injury, and his involvement remains uncertain. Other key p

layers like Chadi Riad, Rob Holding, and Matheus Franca are not expected to feature.

Manchester United are bolstered by the return of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund to group training, although the game may come too soon for a fully fit Luke Shaw, who is still working his way back to full fitness.

Prediction: Palace Eyeing Upset

With home advantage and a Man United side prone to inconsistencies, Palace will fancy their chances. Erik ten Hag’s men may have been ruthless in recent games, but Palace, backed by their raucous support, have the potential to disrupt the Red Devils. This game has the makings of a tight encounter, with Palace potentially snatching a 2-1 victory.

Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Draws: 12

Manchester United wins: 41