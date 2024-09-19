Report: Chelsea Keep Options Open for January Striker Signing

Chelsea Eye Viktor Gyokeres as Backup to Victor Osimhen Amid Striker Push

Chelsea’s quest to secure an elite striker is set to continue in the upcoming transfer windows, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen reportedly remaining their primary target for January. However, with a potential deal for Osimhen still fraught with challenges, the Blues are keeping their options open, including a potential move for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres as a backup plan. According to Caught Offside, Chelsea’s interest in Gyokeres could see them face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, and even Arsenal.

Osimhen Still Chelsea’s Main Target

Chelsea’s pursuit of a top-class striker has been a persistent theme, with Victor Osimhen at the centre of their plans. The Napoli forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, remains a key figure in the transfer market, and Chelsea are expected to “try again” for him in January. Despite his loan status, a break clause in his Galatasaray deal provides Chelsea with a potential opening to secure his signature alongside nine other interested clubs.

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe’s most coveted strikers, and his proven goal-scoring record in Serie A places him high on the wishlist of several top clubs. Chelsea’s inability to secure him during the summer hasn’t deterred them from making a renewed attempt when the window opens again in January.

Gyokeres as the Alternative Option

While Osimhen is the preferred choice, Chelsea have been cautious in keeping other options on the table, with Viktor Gyokeres standing out as the next potential target. The Sporting CP striker has attracted interest from a number of European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham, with Spurs said to have “shown the strongest interest” so far. However, Chelsea are keeping the option of signing Gyokeres “open” as they look to bolster their striking options.

Gyokeres, who scored an impressive 43 goals in all competitions last season, has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. His performances in Liga Portugal, where he netted 29 goals in 50 games, have not gone unnoticed. With his physical presence and clinical finishing, he presents an intriguing option for Chelsea should their efforts to sign Osimhen fall through.

Arsenal Among Gyokeres’ Admirers

Arsenal are also reported to be interested in Gyokeres, adding further complexity to Chelsea’s pursuit. The Gunners have a list of five strikers they are considering for next summer, and Gyokeres remains firmly on their radar. With competition mounting from several Premier League rivals, Chelsea’s hopes of landing the Swedish forward could depend on how their pursuit of Osimhen develops.

The interest in Gyokeres from multiple clubs is a testament to his rise in recent years. While his goal-scoring exploits in Liga Portugal have caught the attention of top European sides, it remains to be seen whether he can replicate that form in one of Europe’s more competitive leagues, such as the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Broader Transfer Strategy

It’s clear that Chelsea’s ambitions extend beyond just reinforcing their strike force. In midfield, they are reportedly tracking two exciting prospects: Jamal Musiala and Angel Gomes. Both players have attracted widespread interest across the Premier League, and Chelsea will need to navigate stiff competition to land either player.

Defensively, Chelsea are also monitoring Marc Guehi’s situation at Crystal Palace, with the centre-back identified as a potential target. However, Guehi is said to be cautious about a return to Stamford Bridge, possibly due to Chelsea’s past treatment of players. Liverpool are also in the running for Guehi, further complicating Chelsea’s plans to reinforce their backline.

Outgoing Players and Untouchables

In terms of outgoings, Chelsea could be set for some notable departures. Ben Chilwell, who is yet to feature this season, is reportedly open to leaving, which could spark interest from several Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, Noni Madueke has firmly established himself as part of Chelsea’s future plans, especially after his hat-trick in the season opener. Madueke has been given “untouchable” status, and Chelsea have no intention of selling the young winger.

Comparing Osimhen and Gyokeres

As Chelsea consider their options, the comparison between Osimhen and Gyokeres becomes crucial. While Osimhen has proven himself in Serie A and the Champions League, Gyokeres is only in his second top-flight season. Despite this, Gyokeres managed to outscore Osimhen last season, netting 43 goals in 50 games compared to Osimhen’s 17 goals in 32 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League.

Gyokeres’ goals-per-game ratio of 0.86 last season far surpasses Osimhen’s 0.53. However, it’s important to acknowledge the difference in the quality of the leagues they play in, with Serie A regarded as a more competitive environment compared to Liga Portugal. This factor will likely play a significant role in Chelsea’s decision-making process as they assess which player best fits their long-term plans.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Viktor Gyokeres Performance Data

Viktor Gyokeres has been on the radar of several top clubs, and his performance data from the past 365 days paints a compelling picture. As seen in the chart provided by Fbref, Gyokeres ranks among the elite forwards in several key attacking and possession metrics, reinforcing his status as a modern striker capable of impacting games at the highest level.

Dominance in Attacking Metrics

Gyokeres’ strength in attacking play is highlighted by his exceptional non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG), both of which are in the 98th and 99th percentiles, respectively. His shot-creating actions (98th percentile) underline his ability to contribute creatively as well as finish clinically. Moreover, he boasts a 98th percentile ranking in assists, demonstrating that he is not only a prolific goalscorer but also a facilitator for teammates.

Possession and Progressive Play

Gyokeres’ influence extends beyond simply finishing attacks. His ability to progress the ball is evident in his high rankings for progressive carries (99th percentile) and progressive passes received (99th percentile), showing his importance in linking play and driving forward. His dribbling ability is another strength, reflected in his 89th percentile for successful take-ons. However, there is room for improvement in his passing accuracy (42nd percentile), which could be a target for development.

Defensive Contributions

While primarily an attacking threat, Gyokeres shows some involvement defensively. His aerial duel success (67th percentile) and defensive actions, such as tackles and interceptions, suggest he can contribute when pressing from the front. However, his clearances and blocks remain notably lower in comparison, at 22nd and 4th percentiles respectively.

In conclusion, Viktor Gyokeres’ performance data highlights him as an all-round forward with strong attacking instincts and possession-based strengths. Credit to Fbref for the insightful data.