Is Marcus Rashford on the Path to Redemption Under Erik ten Hag’s Guidance?

Marcus Rashford Returning to Form as Ten Hag Praises His Progress

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is rediscovering his best form after taking control of his career, according to manager Erik ten Hag. Following a challenging 2022/23 season, Rashford appears to be on the path to regaining the sharpness that saw him net 30 goals in Ten Hag’s debut campaign.

Rashford’s Difficult Season

Last season was a tough one for the 26-year-old England international. After his stellar performances in the previous year, Rashford’s output dipped dramatically, managing only eight goals across all competitions. His dip in form cost him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship, leaving fans and pundits questioning his future at both Manchester United and on the international stage.

Additionally, the forward was dropped from United’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Newport in January due to disciplinary issues following an unauthorised trip to Belfast. Ten Hag made it clear that standards at Manchester United extend beyond the pitch.

“I think he is on the way back,” Ten Hag commented, reinforcing his belief in the player. “He always knew, and every player knows, when your lifestyle is not right, you can’t perform. You don’t get the right levels when you don’t have a good and disciplined life away from [United’s training ground] Carrington.”

Recent Performances Show Improvement

Rashford has recently provided hope for Manchester United fans with a brace in their midweek EFL Cup victory over Barnsley, bringing his tally for the season to three goals. Notably, he only reached the same number by the end of December last year, underlining his improved start this term.

The return of Ruud van Nistelrooy to Ten Hag’s coaching team this summer has also contributed to Rashford’s resurgence. However, the United manager was clear that the responsibility for performance rests with the player himself. “Probably he needed some help but at the end of the day, he has to do it by himself.”

Rashford’s International Future

Despite being left out of England’s Nations League squad under interim manager Lee Carsley, Rashford is still viewed as an asset to the national team. More international fixtures are on the horizon, and Ten Hag is confident his player will soon return to the fold.

“It is not up to me but I think he will always be an option for every manager,” Ten Hag stated, expressing confidence in Rashford’s ability to fight his way back to top form for both club and country.

With 60 caps for England, Rashford’s experience and class remain unquestionable. His success moving forward will depend on maintaining his professionalism, which Ten Hag insists is the key to unlocking his potential. “He has to set his life right, his training attitude right, his match attitude right. When he sets his professionalism, he will perform because he is a class player.”