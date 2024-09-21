Palace vs Man United at Selhurst Park: Where and How to Watch the Action

Crystal Palace Aim for First Victory as Manchester United Visit Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace will be eager to secure their first Premier League win of the season as they host Manchester United at Selhurst Park today. The Eagles, relying on their passionate home support, will look to exploit the visitors’ inconsistency and kickstart their campaign.

United, under Erik ten Hag, arrive after a mixed start, despite racking up ten goals in their last two outings. The 7-0 drubbing of Barnsley in midweek showed their firepower, but doubts still linger over their defensive solidity.

Key Battle at Selhurst Park

Palace’s attacking intent, combined with United’s unsettled backline, promises a gripping contest. The clash will likely hinge on which side can dictate the tempo and maintain composure in critical moments.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

For those looking to catch the action, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR at 5pm BST, with the kick-off at 5.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

