How To Watch As Chelsea Travel to West Ham in High-Stakes Premier League Derby

West Ham Prepare to Face Chelsea in Crucial London Derby

West Ham United welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium for what promises to be a fiercely contested Premier League clash. The Hammers, undefeated in their last meetings with capital rivals, will be looking to continue their fine form. However, with Chelsea showing signs of hitting their stride under new leadership, the challenge is significant.

Enzo Maresca’s Squad Looking Coherent

Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, is still refining his team, but despite early-season turbulence, the Blues are beginning to gel. “It all looks rather coherent right now,” experts suggest, despite the background noise of off-field issues. While Maresca’s squad is still a work in progress, signs point to better days ahead for the Italian tactician.

How to Watch West Ham vs Chelsea

Fans can catch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 11 am BST before the 12:30 pm kick-off. Alternatively, Discovery+ subscribers can stream the game live.

