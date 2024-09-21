Report: Liverpool and Man City in the Race to Sign 21-year-old Bundesliga Star

Florian Wirtz: The Transfer Battle Heating Up for Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s 21-year-old sensation, Florian Wirtz, is no longer a secret. Both Premier League giants are positioning themselves to potentially secure one of Europe’s most coveted young talents. However, the race for Wirtz’s signature is far from straightforward, with Real Madrid currently leading the charge, according to TeamTalk. This tug-of-war for the attacking midfielder is likely to dominate headlines over the coming months, as clubs prepare for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Florian Wirtz: A Generational Talent

Wirtz is not your ordinary rising star. He has already made a significant impact at both club and international level, most notably at Euro 2024, where he showcased his ability to thrive on the big stage. With 3,083 minutes played in the last year, his numbers speak for themselves. Wirtz was instrumental in guiding Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side to an undefeated Bundesliga campaign and a DFB-Pokal victory last season. His attacking prowess is demonstrated through his shot-creating actions, assists, and goals, which place him among the elite playmakers in Europe.

It’s no wonder clubs are willing to shell out a hefty sum for his services. According to Christian Falk, Liverpool and Manchester City have expressed serious interest in the young midfielder, but Real Madrid remains the club to beat. “Florian Wirtz made it very clear that he wants to make the next step in 2025,” writes Falk. While Leverkusen will demand a staggering £126 million for Wirtz, few clubs outside the likes of Madrid, City, or Liverpool can realistically meet such a valuation.

Premier League Interest: Why Liverpool and City Want Wirtz

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have clear motivations for wanting to add Wirtz to their ranks. For City, the impending departure of Kevin De Bruyne next summer looms large. De Bruyne, now 33, is out of contract and has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. His exit would leave a creative void in Pep Guardiola’s midfield. Enter Florian Wirtz. As TeamTalk reported in July, City sees Wirtz as a potential long-term successor to De Bruyne, and with good reason. Wirtz’s versatility, technical ability, and football IQ make him an ideal candidate to slot into Guardiola’s possession-heavy system.

For Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, Wirtz would be the crown jewel of a midfield overhaul. The Reds have been looking to inject creativity into their side ever since Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona. While Liverpool’s midfield has seen improvement, Wirtz’s ability to unlock defences would elevate the squad’s attacking potential. Given Slot’s penchant for a fluid, attacking style, Wirtz’s vision and versatility could transform Liverpool’s approach, making them a much more unpredictable force going forward.

Real Madrid’s Pursuit: The Key Competitor

Despite interest from the Premier League, Real Madrid are reportedly at the forefront of the race to sign Wirtz. “The club leading the race for his signature is not an English one. It’s Real Madrid,” Falk asserts. Madrid’s desire to bring in Wirtz aligns with their long-term vision of rejuvenating their midfield. With Toni Kroos nearing the twilight of his career, Wirtz would be an ideal successor in the centre of the park. Real Madrid’s history of signing top German talent further fuels speculation that the Spanish giants will pull out all the stops to make this deal happen.

There’s also the added dimension of Wirtz’s desire to play alongside Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala. While it’s unlikely both players will land at the same club due to financial constraints, Wirtz’s potential partnership with Musiala at Bayern Munich remains an intriguing possibility. However, with Real Madrid leading the race and Bayern’s financial limitations, Madrid seems the likeliest destination if the Premier League clubs cannot act quickly.

Financial Realities: Can Liverpool and City Compete?

The financial implications of a deal for Wirtz cannot be overlooked. Leverkusen’s £126 million asking price may seem steep, but for a player of his calibre, it’s a reflection of the current market. Liverpool and Manchester City will need to make serious financial commitments if they are to lure Wirtz away from Madrid. However, neither club is new to splashing out for world-class talent, and with the stakes this high, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a bidding war emerge in the next 18 months.

As Owen Hargreaves told TNT Sport, “He’s that good, he makes every team better.” Whether Wirtz ends up in the Premier League or La Liga, one thing is certain: he will be a game-changer for whoever secures his services.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Florian Wirtz continues to turn heads in European football with an array of impressive stats, as illustrated in the performance chart provided by Fbref. Over 3,083 minutes in the past year, Wirtz’s attacking and possession-based metrics stand out, reinforcing why elite clubs are circling for his signature.

Wirtz’s Attacking Influence

One glance at Wirtz’s attacking data and it’s clear why he’s considered a generational talent. He ranks in the 96th percentile for assists, 99th for shot-creating actions, and 85th for non-penalty expected goals (npxG). These statistics highlight Wirtz’s dual threat: his vision in setting up teammates is as sharp as his goal-scoring ability. His non-penalty goals sit in the 95th percentile, illustrating how he delivers in critical moments for Bayer Leverkusen.

Efficiency in Possession

Wirtz’s control over the game is underscored by his possession stats. He ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive passes and touches, demonstrating his ability to influence play from deeper positions. His pass completion percentage (90th percentile) and success in progressive carries (92nd percentile) further underline his technical proficiency. These numbers point to a player who thrives under pressure and excels in keeping the ball moving.

Defensive Shortcomings

While his offensive output is stellar, Wirtz’s defensive contribution is an area for potential improvement. His percentile ranks in clearances (3rd), tackles (45th), and blocks (12th) reflect his limited involvement in defensive duties. These stats indicate that Wirtz operates best in systems where his primary focus is on attacking and playmaking, rather than tracking back.

In summary, Wirtz’s performance data confirms his status as one of Europe’s brightest talents, with attacking and possession attributes that will make him a sought-after player.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Liverpool fans, the pursuit of Florian Wirtz brings a blend of excitement and cautious optimism. There’s no denying that Wirtz’s talent would be transformative for the Reds, but there are several factors to consider before getting carried away. At £126 million, Wirtz would be one of the club’s most expensive transfers, and it’s fair to question whether Liverpool would be willing—or able—to compete financially with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Arne Slot’s appointment has already signalled a tactical shift at Anfield, and Wirtz would undoubtedly thrive in Slot’s system. His creativity and versatility would allow him to link up well with Liverpool’s existing attacking talents, making him an ideal fit. However, the financial realities remain a hurdle. After a period of relatively cautious spending, can Liverpool match the financial muscle of their competitors?

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool have had mixed results with big-money signings in recent years. While Wirtz’s talent is undeniable, fans will remember the cautionary tales of players like Naby Keïta, who struggled to justify their hefty price tags. Nonetheless, if Liverpool do pull off this deal, it could be the catalyst for another era of success under Slot.