Report: Top Clubs Interested in Former Manchester United Forward

Mason Greenwood’s Revival in Ligue 1: A Tale of Redemption?

Mason Greenwood’s start to the 2024/25 season with Marseille has been nothing short of impressive. With five goals in four appearances, the former Manchester United player seems to be finding his feet once again after a turbulent few years. For a forward who was once among England’s brightest talents, his journey from a career-threatening suspension to being Marseille’s top scorer is noteworthy.

Greenwood’s transition from Manchester United to Marseille came on the back of a loan spell at Getafe last season, where he netted ten goals in 36 games. His time in Spain sparked interest from top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, although neither pursued their interest with a formal bid. Eventually, Marseille stepped in and signed the 22-year-old.

Greenwood Proving His Worth at Marseille After Legal Battle and Suspension

The striker wasted no time in making an impact in Ligue 1, opening his account with a brace in a 5-1 thrashing of Brest. TalkSport recently highlighted Greenwood’s quick adjustment to the French league, stating that it took just three minutes for him to score on his debut.

Now Marseille’s top scorer, Greenwood finds himself in the same breath as Europe’s elite. Only Erling Haaland has outscored him across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season. This stellar start earned him Marseille’s Player of the Month for August, silencing some of the scepticism surrounding his arrival.

The one-cap England international’s journey has been fraught with challenges, both on and off the pitch. Accusations of rape and assault in 2022 severely derailed his career, although all charges were dropped in February 2023. Despite his legal exoneration, the controversy has lingered, with even the Mayor of Marseille expressing disapproval of the club’s decision to sign him.

Yet, as Greenwood continues to shine on the field, he seems determined to win over Marseille fans who remain wary. His early-season performances are turning heads and might just be the key to rebuilding his reputation.

With Marseille facing Lyon next, Greenwood has another opportunity to prove his worth and help push his side towards the top of the Ligue 1 standings. Should Paris Saint-Germain slip up, Marseille could very well be top of the table come Sunday.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Fans of football are undoubtedly split on Mason Greenwood’s resurgence. On one hand, it’s hard to argue against his performance on the pitch; five goals in four matches is a tally that few strikers can boast. This clinical return has left Marseille fans excited about his potential to lead their attack and perhaps deliver a title challenge.

However, for a large section of the footballing community, especially back in the Premier League, scepticism remains. Many still recall the serious accusations that derailed his young career and question whether his return to professional football was handled with enough sensitivity. Although the charges were dropped, public perception remains divided.

Greenwood’s ability to win over fans will depend largely on his conduct off the field and his consistency on it. Marseille fans will be cautiously optimistic, hoping that their new talisman can sustain his early season form and help deliver success, while some may remain uncomfortable supporting him, given his past.

For now, Greenwood’s impressive start to life in France certainly provides hope, but only time will tell if he can truly overcome the shadows of his past.