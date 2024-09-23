Match Preview: Watford Face ‘Impossible Challenge’ Against Man City

Manchester City vs Watford: Carabao Cup Showdown Preview

Manchester City and Watford are set to clash in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, 24 September 2024. This fixture sees a return to a competition Pep Guardiola has dominated, having lifted the trophy four times during his reign at City. However, with the last victory coming three years ago, the Blues will be eager to bring the trophy back to the Etihad.

In this article, we’ll break down the key details you need to know, from kick-off time to team news, as Manchester City face Watford in this highly anticipated third-round match.

Kick-off Time, Date, and Venue

Manchester City vs Watford is scheduled for a 7.45 pm BST kick-off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

The Carabao Cup, while often viewed as a secondary competition for many top teams, remains important for Pep Guardiola. A trophy is a trophy, and City’s quest for silverware is relentless. Having not won the cup since 2021, City will be determined to see off Watford and continue their charge towards another title.

Where to Watch and How to Follow

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ for UK viewers. For those who prefer streaming, Sky Go subscribers can catch the action live via the app.

Team News: City’s Squad Depth Tested

In terms of team news, Manchester City might have to navigate this fixture without some key players. Rodri’s availability is uncertain after he limped off during the recent draw against Arsenal, and Kevin De Bruyne, still recovering from injury, is also doubtful. The absence of such influential players could open the door for the likes of Phil Foden, who is poised to make his first start of the season.

Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake remain on the sidelines, but with City’s exceptional squad depth, Guardiola will likely rotate his side to manage the congested fixture list. Expect youngsters and fringe players to feature, offering them valuable game time in a tournament where City traditionally flourish.

For Watford, injuries to Daniel Bachmann and Francisco Sierralta could prove a challenge. Both players were substituted during their previous game against Norwich, and Jonathan Bond and Ryan Porteous are likely to step in. Watford’s task is made even more difficult by the absence of Daniel Jebbison, who is cup-tied after featuring for Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

Prediction: City to Dominate Despite Changes

With City likely to rotate, Watford might feel they have a chance to cause an upset. However, given City’s strength in depth and Guardiola’s history in the competition, it’s hard to see anything other than a comfortable win for the Premier League champions.

Watford’s injury concerns, combined with the fact they are facing arguably the best side in England, make this a tough fixture for them. Expect City to control possession, dictate the tempo, and eventually break through Watford’s defence, even with some of their key stars missing.