Chelsea vs Barrow: Carabao Cup Preview and How to Watch Live

Chelsea Seek Strong Start in Carabao Cup Clash Against Barrow

Chelsea kick off their Carabao Cup campaign tonight at Stamford Bridge, looking to make amends after last season’s heartbreaking final defeat to Liverpool. Under new head coach Enzo Maresca, the Blues have shown signs of promise, losing just two of their first seven matches across all competitions. However, a victory on home soil has thus far eluded them this season.

Rotation for the Barrow Clash

Facing League Two leaders Barrow, Maresca is expected to rotate his squad, offering fringe players a chance to shine. Ben Chilwell, yet to feature this season, is set to return to action, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could make his first start in Chelsea colours.

Home Fans Key for Chelsea Momentum

Maresca will hope that a cup run can lift spirits at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea seek much-needed momentum. “Hopefully we can share some good moments at home in front of our fans,” he remarked ahead of the match.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Barrow

Fans in the UK can catch the match live on Sky Sports, with streaming available via the Sky Go app for subscribers.

