Weather Chaos: AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle Rescheduled

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle: Clash Rescheduled Amidst Unforeseen Deluge

Unseasonable Flooding Disrupts League Cup Fixture

The capricious British weather has once again left its mark on the sporting calendar, this time forcing the postponement of the much-anticipated Carabao Cup match between AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle. Originally slated for a Tuesday night showdown at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, this third-round tie was abruptly halted by a significant flooding event, caused by the nearby River Wandle. The inundation was severe enough to create what was described as a sinkhole on the playing field.

The aftermath of this deluge, compounded by an amber rain warning from the Met Office, has led both clubs to reschedule the fixture. It will now take place on October 1 at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, pushing the League Two fixture against Crewe to an as-yet undetermined date.

Statements from the Clubs

AFC Wimbledon conveyed their regret through a public announcement: “We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed.”

As the new date was confirmed, further details emerged regarding ticketing: “We will confirm ticket arrangements as soon as possible (including refund process for the original fixture), and we are actively working with local travel companies on coach travel for our supporters wishing to travel as we recognise this will be extremely difficult for supporters looking to travel to support the Dons for this hugely anticipated fixture.”

Impact on Season’s Fixture

The rescheduling adds a layer of complexity to an already congested fixture list. AFC Wimbledon faces a tight schedule in October, including EFL League Two matches and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy games. This disruption is less pronounced for Newcastle, which, devoid of European commitments, has a slightly less cramped October, featuring three Premier League games.