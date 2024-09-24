Tottenham Begin Europa League Campaign vs Qarabag: Team News and Where to Watch

Tottenham vs Qarabag: Europa League Preview and Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur kick off their Europa League campaign this week with a home clash against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag. Ange Postecoglou, now firmly established in his role at Spurs, is aiming to end the club’s lengthy trophy drought, continuing his trend of delivering silverware in his second season at previous clubs.

However, the road ahead looks challenging, with tough fixtures in a revamped Europa League group stage. After facing Qarabag, Tottenham are set to meet Galatasaray, Roma, and Rangers, creating a tricky draw for Postecoglou’s side.

Match Details: Kick-Off Time and Venue

Tottenham vs Qarabag is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fans will be eager to see how the squad performs in front of their home crowd in this European opener.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Qarabag

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate for UK viewers. For those preferring to stream, the game will also be available on the Discovery+ app for subscribers.

Tottenham Team News

Injuries continue to affect Tottenham’s lineup, with Richarlison and Wilson Odobert both sidelined. Postecoglou is expected to make tactical adjustments for this encounter. Radu Dragusin is likely to bolster the defence alongside Ben Davies, while midfield rotations could see Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall get minutes alongside Pape Sarr. Up front, Dominic Solanke is tipped to lead the line once more.

Tottenham vs Qarabag: Prediction

This is a match Spurs are expected to win, especially at home, but they must avoid complacency. With a much-improved performance in the recent win over Brentford, Tottenham should have enough quality to claim all three points against Qarabag, provided Postecoglou keeps changes to a minimum.

