Man United in Freefall: Can Erik ten Hag Turn It Around?

Man United’s Season Spirals as Pressure Mounts on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United fans left Old Trafford with a familiar sense of disappointment as the rain poured down on a team in disarray. The club, once the pinnacle of English football, finds itself on shaky ground yet again, with Erik ten Hag battling to reverse the slump.

Troubling Start to the Season

After another dismal 3-0 home defeat, questions are swirling about how Manchester United have ended up here, despite efforts to rebuild. The mood in the dressing room was one of determination, with Ten Hag urging his players to “reset” ahead of their upcoming Europa League clash against Porto. However, words alone may not be enough to save a season that is quickly unravelling.

United’s first-half performance against Tottenham Hotspur, labelled by many as one of their worst in recent memory, has cast a long shadow over Ten Hag’s tenure. A second successive home defeat, compounded by their inability to press, pass effectively, or even keep possession, left fans and pundits alike wondering whether the Dutchman can turn things around.

Ten Hag’s Future Under Scrutiny

Erik ten Hag was quick to dismiss speculation about his job security, insisting that decisions made during the summer had been collective. “We made the decision together, knowing it would take time,” he stated, referring to the club’s review of its managerial options, including brief consideration of Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi.

Yet patience is wearing thin. With Manchester United languishing at the bottom end of the Premier League table, pressure is mounting. The hierarchy, including INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford and CEO Omar Berrada, have been publicly supportive of Ten Hag. However, as results continue to falter, fans are starting to demand answers.

Tactical Failures and Fragility

United’s struggles go beyond poor form—they are systemic. The team’s inability to press effectively and their mental fragility in key moments have been recurring themes. Erik ten Hag himself acknowledged the team’s issues, admitting they were “very poor” after conceding the first goal and failing to recover. Bruno Fernandes’ red card against Tottenham only added to the chaos, though United’s problems were evident long before his dismissal.

Tottenham were in control for much of the game, slicing through United’s defence at will. In midfield, gaps appeared with alarming frequency, and United’s disjointed press made it easy for Spurs to dominate. The passing accuracy of 76% in the first half was the lowest for any Premier League side this season—hardly the mark of a top-four contender.

What Lies Ahead for Manchester United?

The next few fixtures could define the trajectory of United’s season—and perhaps Ten Hag’s future. The Europa League clash against Porto and a difficult trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League will test whether the Dutchman can inspire a much-needed turnaround. If the downward spiral continues, the international break could provide the perfect storm for yet more change at Old Trafford.