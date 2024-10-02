Erik ten Hag Discusses Belief, Patience, and Manchester United’s Transition

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United: Belief, Patience, and the Path Forward

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sat down with Sky Sports for an in-depth reflection on the club’s recent performance and his future. Following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, Ten Hag addressed critical issues surrounding his team’s mentality, the ongoing transition at Old Trafford, and the challenges ahead. His candid remarks shed light on the complexities of managing one of the world’s most high-profile football clubs.

Maintaining Belief in Challenging Times

A central theme of Ten Hag’s interview was belief—something he reiterated is crucial for both players and fans. “The most important message that we have to give,” he said, “is to keep the belief, because if you lose your faith, you lose everything.” He acknowledged the recent losses but emphasised the importance of sticking to the plan and trusting the process.

Ten Hag’s message to his players is clear: belief and confidence go hand-in-hand, and they must trust in each other and in the game plan. He said, “You always need your belief as an individual, believe in your teammate, believe in your team, and believe in the plan you execute.” This focus on unity and resilience highlights the Dutchman’s leadership style, which centres around mental strength and a shared responsibility.

The Process: Understanding and Addressing Problems

Reflecting on the Tottenham defeat, Ten Hag admitted the performance was subpar. He stated bluntly, “It’s a bad performance, and I have to address the problems and give the solutions to the team.” The process, as he described it, involves reviewing the match footage, identifying issues, and implementing tactical changes. “I’ve watched the game only once, but sometimes I scroll back to find more understanding, to find a deeper understanding.”

The former Ajax manager also touched on his accountability, recognising that as much as the players have responsibility on the pitch, he too shares the burden when things go wrong. “When the players have a bad performance, I’m in the same boat. I haven’t done my job great because they didn’t play as I expected them to do.”

Patience with Manchester United’s Transition

Manchester United is a club in transition, a point Ten Hag emphasised repeatedly. Since his arrival, there has been a strategic focus on building for the future. “We knew we had to change. We had to replace some older players, bring new players in. Our choice was to bring young players in, and you know it takes time.”

The rebuilding project, however, does not come without pressure. Fans are eager for immediate results, and Ten Hag is acutely aware of their impatience. “We are all very impatient, and our fans are. They are entitled to be, but we are definitely as well. We want to win every game, and when we lose, everyone is disappointed, everyone is frustrated.” Yet, he remains confident that his team will rise to the occasion. “Once it’s embedded, we will drive, and I’m sure we will achieve the targets we have set for this season.”

The manager also highlighted his track record of success, both at United and in previous roles. “The last six years I have eight trophies, so we have to embed the game model, we have to embed a stronger team, and we have a good potential on players.”

Erik ten Hag’s Mental Strength and Future

Ten Hag’s mental strength and ability to stay calm under pressure were also topics of discussion. When asked about the noise surrounding his job security, he responded with composure: “You know when you are a manager of Manchester United, everyone will judge you. You have to deal with criticism and don’t make a big deal from it.” His focus remains on managing the team and improving performance on the pitch.

Despite the challenges, Ten Hag remains steadfast in his belief that the club is moving in the right direction. He ended the interview with a resolute statement, reinforcing his confidence in Manchester United’s future: “I’m not anxious. We are in here together… I’ve always had trophies in my last six seasons, and that’s what we are aiming for.”

As Manchester United navigates this transitional phase, Ten Hag’s leadership will be critical in steering the club back to the summit of English football. His insistence on belief, process, and patience offers a glimpse into how he plans to shape the future of Manchester United, despite the inevitable pressures that come with managing one of the world’s most iconic clubs.