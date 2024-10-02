Report: Is Gareth Southgate Set to Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Gareth Southgate Linked with Manchester United Amid Erik Ten Hag Uncertainty

Amidst growing uncertainty surrounding Manchester United’s current manager Erik ten Hag, former England boss Gareth Southgate has emerged as the frontrunner to potentially take the helm at Old Trafford. According to an iNews report, Southgate’s ties with key figures at United, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, and Dan Ashworth, have made him the top choice for the position. This link raises questions about the direction the club may take should they part ways with Ten Hag.

Southgate’s Strong Connections with United’s Hierarchy

The relationship between Southgate and Manchester United’s key decision-makers isn’t a new development. His connections with Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth date back years, particularly through their collaboration on England’s development at St George’s Park. Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United, alongside his trusted allies Brailsford and Ashworth, positions Southgate as their favourite, especially after he became unemployed following England’s loss in the Euro 2024 final.

A source quoted in the article stated, “Brailsford is especially persuasive… Southgate has been his top pick as coach since he walked in the door. I expect him to fight to convince others at United that Southgate is the right man.”

A Divisive Appointment?

While Southgate’s appointment seems likely to be favoured by United’s hierarchy, the decision is far from a foregone conclusion. There are whispers that not everyone within the leadership team is convinced. Alternatives such as Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi have all been linked to the position in recent days. Additionally, another potential interim option mentioned is Ruud van Nistelrooy, United’s assistant coach, who might be offered the role on a temporary basis.

However, sources close to Ineos have shared that a majority of the club’s decision-makers have decided Southgate is their top choice. The appeal of having a former England manager who has tasted success on the international stage is strong, even if he has been away from club football for 15 years.

Southgate’s Task Ahead

For Southgate, should he get the call to Old Trafford, the task ahead would be monumental. Manchester United are currently enduring their joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign after six games, with Ten Hag’s future hanging in the balance. The upcoming matches against Porto and Aston Villa are now pivotal for the Dutch manager, with reports indicating that back-to-back defeats would likely force the club to reassess their options.

While Southgate remains the favoured candidate by the club’s hierarchy, his appointment is likely to spark debate among United’s fanbase. Despite his success with England, his style of play has often been criticised as overly cautious, something which may not sit well with a fanbase that has grown accustomed to attacking football.

A Move Ratcliffe Sees as a Coup

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a Manchester native and lifelong fan, reportedly sees the potential appointment of Southgate as a significant coup. To him, bringing in a successful former England manager would signify the strength and influence that Manchester United still holds on the footballing stage. However, despite the board’s favour, Southgate’s long absence from club football and his mixed reception as England manager could prove to be stumbling blocks in swaying public opinion.

“Brailsford is especially persuasive,” another source said, “He set his sights on Ashworth very early on and went all out to get his man. Southgate has been his top pick as coach since he walked in the door.”

United’s fanbase remains divided on Ten Hag, especially after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, and it’s clear that Southgate’s name won’t immediately unite the supporters, should he step into the role.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Southgate’s potential appointment could provoke mixed emotions. On one hand, supporters may feel a sense of optimism seeing a former England manager at the helm, especially one who guided the national team to a Euro final. His leadership and calm demeanor are aspects that could bring much-needed stability to a chaotic Manchester United setup.

However, scepticism also runs high among fans. Southgate’s tactics have often been criticised as being too defensive, with many pointing to his pragmatic approach as unsuitable for a club that prides itself on playing attacking football. Fans might question his credentials in club football, considering he hasn’t managed a club in over a decade. United supporters, particularly after seeing their team suffer under multiple managers in recent years, will demand immediate results.

Moreover, the pressure will be immense. Southgate would need to reinvigorate an underperforming squad, deal with the overwhelming expectations from both the board and the fans, and prove that his international success can translate to the week-to-week grind of Premier League football. His appointment could go either way, making him a bold yet risky choice for the Red Devils.