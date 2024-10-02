Celtic’s Tactical Struggles in Dortmund: A Champions League Reality Check Insights From Bhoycie Bus

Borussia Dortmund v Celtic: A Champions League Lesson for Celtic

In the Bhoycie Bus podcast, Russell and Terry dissected Celtic’s performance in their 5-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, focusing on what went wrong in Brendan Rodgers’ approach and how Celtic can learn from this sobering experience. The contributors shared their insights on Celtic’s approach, Dortmund’s performance, and the implications for Celtic’s Champions League campaign.

Borussia Dortmund’s Ruthlessness Exposes Celtic’s Deficiencies

From the outset, it was clear that Borussia Dortmund would prove a formidable opponent. Celtic entered the game with what Terry described as “a ticket that said there’s a chance,” but the harsh reality was quickly evident. As Terry explained, “We went into it genuinely feeling we can get something tonight… but we came crashing back down to Earth.”

The match was characterised by defensive frailties that Terry did not hold back in criticising. He highlighted that “the back four was just absolutely shocking,” adding that “it was just a Red Sea that parted tonight.” Dortmund’s relentless attacks exposed Celtic’s weaknesses, leading to goals that left fans and players alike frustrated. As Terry noted, “It was just so easy for them. They’ll never get an easier set of goals.”

Playing the Fixture: A Lesson for Rodgers

One of the central criticisms in the podcast was directed at Brendan Rodgers’ tactical approach. Both Russell and Terry expressed concern that Rodgers had not adapted Celtic’s game plan for the quality of opposition they faced in Borussia Dortmund. Russell, in particular, was adamant: “Surely we’ve got to go back to playing the fixture… It felt like a real throwback to Rodgers’ first spell at Celtic.”

Terry echoed this sentiment, pointing out that former Celtic managers like Martin O’Neill and Gordon Strachan were able to adjust their tactics in Europe. He argued that this willingness to adapt was crucial, saying, “They respected the tournament they’re in, they respected the opposition, and they played the fixture.” He contrasted this with Rodgers’ approach, stating, “I struggle to see what the game plan was… It just doesn’t need to be that wide open.”

The Challenge Ahead: Lessons to Be Learned

Despite the heavy defeat, both contributors emphasised that this was not the end of Celtic’s Champions League journey. Terry reflected on the need for Celtic to dust themselves off, saying, “We’re on target… We’ve got three points after two games.” However, he warned that the manner of the defeat would linger, particularly as they face other top teams like Atalanta in the group.

Russell was quick to point out that this defeat could serve as a reality check for the players and management. “Maybe this was a reality check that we needed,” he mused, before adding, “No matter how much you think you’ve got your ducks in a row, you need to start playing the team you’re against.”

In looking ahead, both Russell and Terry urged for changes, particularly in the squad’s depth and tactical flexibility. Russell highlighted how players like Bernardo and Engles should have been brought in earlier in the transfer window, stating, “These were guys that should have been in the door.” He also touched on the need for reinforcements in defence, citing the vulnerability of players like Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose injuries have left the team exposed.

Celtic’s Next Steps: Moving Forward in Europe

As the podcast wrapped up, it was clear that while the defeat stung, there was still hope for Celtic in the competition. Russell reminded listeners that “we’re in the position we expected we would be in” and encouraged fans to look forward to the next fixtures with cautious optimism. However, both contributors agreed that Celtic would need to learn from this defeat and adjust their approach if they were to progress further in Europe.

With Borussia Dortmund proving a step too far on the night, the focus now shifts to how Brendan Rodgers and his team respond. As Terry concluded, “Rodgers’ job is to win football matches, or to get the best result possible… and right now, we’ve got to focus on the next game.”