Goldbridge: Can Maguire’s Goal Save Ten Hag’s Job

Maguire’s Redemption in Porto Draw: What Does It Mean for Manchester United?

Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with FC Porto in the Champions League produced plenty of drama, controversy, and debate. Mark Goldbridge’s reaction on The United Stand Podcast dissected every aspect of the game, from Harry Maguire’s surprising header to the persistent issues haunting Erik ten Hag’s side. Let’s dive into the key moments and insights from the podcast, with Goldbridge and fans weighing in on Man Utd’s performance, players, and tactical dilemmas.

Maguire’s Moment of Redemption

Harry Maguire’s performance stole the spotlight, with Goldbridge giving the defender some well-earned praise. The centre-back’s crucial last-minute header rescued United from a defeat and provided a much-needed point in a fiercely contested match. Goldbridge, famously critical of Maguire, surprised many with his comments: “I sold him in the summer, but Prince William, get your sword out, give him a knighthood! Absolutely brilliant.”

This moment was a turning point not just for Maguire, but for the overall mood among fans. Maguire’s struggles at United have been well-documented, but this header could reignite his place in the squad: “Maguire for the goal – got to start on Sunday,” said Goldbridge, cementing his belief that the centre-back’s form could shift Ten Hag’s thinking.

Persistent Problems in Midfield

Despite the positives of Maguire’s performance, the midfield issues continued to be a sore point for Manchester United. Goldbridge was scathing in his critique of Erik ten Hag’s midfield decisions, especially the inclusion of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. He expressed disbelief at Ten Hag’s tactical approach, saying, “I couldn’t believe he picked that midfield, and I couldn’t believe he made five substitutions around it, but none of them in midfield.”

Goldbridge described the midfield as being “run over by Porto,” emphasising the vulnerability United showed when faced with Porto’s energetic pressing. He highlighted how key figures like Casemiro, a player whose experience is meant to shore up the defence, failed to track back and defend adequately during crucial moments.

Bruno Fernandes’ Frustrating Form

Another critical issue discussed was Bruno Fernandes, United’s captain, whose performance left much to be desired. Fernandes’ red card became a focal point, but Goldbridge was more concerned with the player’s general play: “It wasn’t a red card tonight, but he was playing crap before it,” he said, adding that Fernandes’ decision-making under pressure was a recurring issue.

Goldbridge compared Bruno to other top Premier League playmakers, stressing that his lack of composure in big moments was becoming problematic. “Odegaard at Arsenal is a responsible number 10,” he noted, arguing that Bruno’s erratic behaviour, particularly with long-range Hollywood passes, was undermining United’s attacking build-up.

Ten Hag’s Tactical Gamble

Erik ten Hag’s future was also a hot topic in the podcast, with many contributors, including Goldbridge, questioning his decisions in the game. The United manager’s substitutions, especially his decision to bring on Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire while trailing, left Goldbridge baffled. “We were losing 3-2, and he takes off our centre backs for Maguire and Evans!” said Goldbridge, labelling the move a step backwards in a game United could have won.

Goldbridge’s frustration was palpable as he assessed United’s tactical approach, saying that Ten Hag’s decisions didn’t just reflect poor judgment—they suggested the manager might already have one eye on his exit strategy. “I genuinely thought he’s playing everyone, all he wants is 17 million quid,” said Goldbridge, implying that Ten Hag’s erratic decisions could be a way of engineering his dismissal.

Looking Ahead: Villa Awaits

The 3-3 draw against Porto has done little to alleviate the growing tensions at Manchester United. As Goldbridge pointed out, despite the excitement of the comeback, this match was a temporary stay of execution for Ten Hag. “If we play with this team against Villa, we’re done,” he warned, highlighting the importance of upcoming fixtures in determining the Dutchman’s future.

With tough matches ahead and performances still inconsistent, United’s season could hinge on how quickly Ten Hag can rectify these tactical missteps and whether Maguire’s resurgence is the start of something bigger for the squad.