Report: Madrid Target Liverpool Defender as Contract Talks Stall

Real Madrid Make Moves for Trent Alexander-Arnold: A Transfer to Watch?

Real Madrid, as always, remain focused on both the present and the future. The team’s recent struggles in the Champions League have raised questions, but in parallel, the club’s management continues to build for seasons ahead. With the imminent signing of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich nearly finalised, attention has shifted to another area in need of reinforcement—the right-back position. And at the top of their wishlist is Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The interest in Alexander-Arnold is not new. Relevo, who first reported on this story back in March, shared that Real Madrid had been monitoring the Liverpool defender’s situation. Over recent months, however, Real Madrid have moved from passive observers to active participants in the pursuit of the 25-year-old. The Spanish giants have reportedly been in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s representatives, seeking to understand his contract situation and assess the feasibility of a deal.

Contract Talks Stall at Liverpool

One key factor in Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alexander-Arnold is his contract situation. The defender’s current deal with Liverpool runs until 2025. With only a year and a half left on his contract, Liverpool have made attempts to renew it, but thus far, Alexander-Arnold has yet to respond to their latest proposals. This leaves the door open for Madrid and other European heavyweights to make their move.

This situation closely mirrors Real Madrid’s previous approaches to players like Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé, whose contracts were also running down at their respective clubs. For Madrid, Alexander-Arnold represents a “market opportunity,” rather than a strategic signing like Davies or the marquee moves for Vinicius Junior or Endrick in previous seasons.

At 25, Alexander-Arnold is at a prime age and has already built a glittering résumé. A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, he is also known for his versatility. Though primarily a right-back, he has also been deployed in central midfield and even as a centre-back on occasion. For Real Madrid, this versatility adds another layer of appeal, especially as Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez approach the latter stages of their careers. By 2025, Carvajal will be 33, while Vázquez will be 34—both edging closer to the end of their time at the top level.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold: The English Connection

Another intriguing aspect of this potential move is the relationship between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid’s current superstar, Jude Bellingham. The two have a strong bond, dating back to their time together in the youth set-up for the England national team. They have shared holidays and remain close friends, adding a personal layer to the transfer speculation.

Bellingham’s presence at the Bernabéu could serve as a key factor in luring Alexander-Arnold to Spain. Having a close friend and teammate already integrated at the club may ease the transition for the Liverpool star, making Madrid an attractive destination if he decides to leave Anfield.

Competition for His Signature

Real Madrid are not the only club monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation. Several top European sides are believed to be interested in the defender, which could lead to a bidding war if Liverpool cannot secure a contract renewal. However, Madrid’s proactive approach and the connections already in place with Alexander-Arnold’s camp may give them the upper hand in what is sure to be a competitive market.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Arne Slot has brought a new vision to the club following Klopp’s departure in 2024, replacing a homegrown talent like Alexander-Arnold is no easy task. Trent has been pivotal in Liverpool’s successes over recent years—his incredible passing range, vision, and ability to contribute offensively from right-back have redefined the role in modern football.

Real Madrid’s interest will undoubtedly unsettle some fans, especially with Alexander-Arnold not committing to a contract extension yet. It is also worrying that Liverpool may lose another key player without a hefty transfer fee, should his contract be allowed to run down. This has echoes of previous sagas involving key players who left the club under similar circumstances, and the club’s ability to replace those talents has always been under scrutiny.

While Madrid’s allure is undeniable, Trent has always expressed his love for Liverpool and his desire to continue at Anfield. That said, the prospect of playing with Bellingham and following in the footsteps of great English players at Madrid, like David Beckham and Steve McManaman, could sway his decision. Liverpool must act swiftly and decisively to secure Trent’s future before the summer of 2025 looms too large.