Is Christian Pulisic the Ideal Replacement for Salah at Liverpool?

Christian Pulisic: Stay in Italy or Return to Liverpool?

Christian Pulisic’s name has re-emerged as a potential Liverpool target, but should he swap Milan’s comforts for the Premier League again? As speculation grows about Mo Salah’s future, some argue that the man dubbed the ‘Lebron James of Soccer’ could be the perfect fit for Liverpool. Yet, not everyone is convinced a transfer to Merseyside is the right move.

Pulisic’s Rise in Milan

Since arriving at AC Milan in July 2023 for a bargain price of €20 million, Pulisic has thrived in Italy, shaking off the inconsistent form and injuries that plagued his Chelsea days. This season alone, he’s already notched five goals and two assists in just eight games, cementing his place as a key figure for the Rossoneri.

Milan has transformed Pulisic into one of their most valuable assets, now reportedly valuing him at over €40 million. More than just stats, though, is the importance of his role. The Italian giants see Pulisic as a leader and an essential part of their long-term vision, with a contract tying him to the club until 2027.

Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez weighed in on the rumoured Liverpool move during an interview with ESPN, expressing concerns about a potential return to the Premier League. “I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving. He feels comfortable in a setup, and he is the man there… I wouldn’t jeopardise that for a move back to the Premier League,” Gomez said.

Liverpool’s Search for Salah’s Successor

While Liverpool’s possible interest in Pulisic may seem premature, Salah’s future at Anfield remains uncertain. With his contract running out at the end of the season, Paris Saint-Germain and clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in securing the Egyptian star’s services. If Salah were to depart, Pulisic could be seen as a player capable of filling those enormous shoes.

Liverpool may be tempted by Pulisic’s proven Premier League experience. Despite his injuries at Chelsea, the American showed flashes of brilliance, even earning comparisons to some of the world’s elite wingers. However, whether Liverpool would be willing to meet AC Milan’s current valuation of €40 million remains a question. Such a fee could be steep, considering the club’s strategic recruitment policies in recent years.

A Bigger Picture for Pulisic?

There’s no denying the allure of a return to the Premier League. However, Gomez’s concerns are valid. Pulisic seems to have finally found a place where he is not just a squad player but a crucial part of Milan’s plans. “I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving… I understand the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but you don’t jeopardise that… certainly if you are at a place like AC Milan,” Gomez added.

Pulisic’s performances in Italy have been a revelation, and his Champions League exploits have reignited his career. Ironically, it was his goal against Liverpool in their recent 3-1 loss to AC Milan that showcased his ability to perform at the highest level. Would uprooting his career to join a new project at Anfield be wise? Or is it better for Pulisic to continue his upward trajectory in Serie A?

Transfer Talks and Future Decisions

The upcoming transfer window is likely to feature plenty of speculation about both Pulisic’s future and the search for Salah’s successor. For now, Liverpool have to weigh their options carefully. Is it better to invest in a winger like Pulisic, with his Premier League credentials and current form, or look elsewhere in the market?

What’s clear is that Pulisic is happy in Italy, thriving at Milan, and that might just be where he belongs for the foreseeable future. As Gomez concluded, “I would like for him to stay… I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level.”