Rene Meulensteen Ready to Rejoin Man Utd If Managerial Change Happens

Rene Meulensteen Open to Return Under Ruud van Nistelrooy

The pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s season takes an uncertain turn. With disappointing results stacking up, speculation about potential successors is increasing. One name that has come into the spotlight is United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy. Amid the rumours, former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has expressed a willingness to return to the club – but only if Van Nistelrooy takes charge.

Man United’s Struggles Continue

Erik ten Hag’s tenure as Manchester United manager has been far from smooth this season. A lacklustre 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend left many questioning his future. Just days later, United suffered another blow by letting a two-goal lead slip against Porto in a tense Europa League clash, with only Harry Maguire’s late equaliser saving some face.

These results have amplified the scrutiny on Ten Hag, with rumours suggesting that his fate could be decided based on the upcoming match against Aston Villa. Despite his contract extension after last season’s FA Cup triumph, Ten Hag finds himself in a precarious position. Fans and critics alike are now speculating whether a change in management might be necessary.

Ruud van Nistelrooy: The Ideal Successor?

As pressure mounts on Ten Hag, one of the names frequently linked with the managerial hot seat is Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman, who joined United’s backroom staff after a successful managerial spell at PSV Eindhoven, is no stranger to Old Trafford. With 150 goals in 219 appearances for the Red Devils, he is a club legend, but can he make the leap from assistant to head coach?

Rene Meulensteen, a key figure in Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching team, has openly discussed his relationship with Van Nistelrooy, stating he would consider returning to Manchester United if the former striker took the reins. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Meulensteen said, “Ruud and I know each other really well because I worked with him and always stayed in touch… If Ruud would come calling, you would help him of course you would.”

Meulensteen’s Time at Man United

Meulensteen’s experience at Manchester United spanned six years, where he worked closely with Sir Alex Ferguson to guide the club to four Premier League titles. Reflecting on those years, Meulensteen fondly recalled the camaraderie and trust that Ferguson instilled within the coaching staff. “In those six years… I loved every minute of it,” he said, adding that the man-management of Ferguson played a pivotal role in their success.

It’s this experience that makes Meulensteen a valuable potential asset for Van Nistelrooy. While he acknowledged that the current setup at Old Trafford might be unrecognisable compared to his time, he remains open to the idea of working with his former colleague again. “I always feel if I jump into a job, I want to make sure that I’d be able to make a difference,” he explained.

What’s Next for Erik ten Hag?

Despite the growing chatter around Van Nistelrooy’s potential appointment, Ten Hag remains defiant. Ahead of the Porto game, the United boss confirmed that he is in constant communication with sporting director Dan Ashworth and remains focused on improving the team. “It’s not necessary to give me confidence. We talk every day about how we can improve this club, this team,” Ten Hag stated.

However, with critical matches on the horizon and fan discontent growing, the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is far from certain. Whether Ruud van Nistelrooy or another candidate eventually takes charge, Rene Meulensteen’s possible return to Old Trafford could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the club.