Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview: TV and Streaming Info for Crucial Clash

Manchester United’s Pivotal Clash Against Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United face a defining test as they travel to Aston Villa this weekend. Following a turbulent draw in Europe, where Harry Maguire’s late heroics salvaged a 3-3 result against Porto, the Dutchman remains under intense scrutiny. United’s inability to hold a 2-0 lead further heightened concerns around Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa, however, enter this Premier League encounter with their tails up. Unai Emery’s side is brimming with confidence after a momentous Champions League victory over Bayern Munich. Villa Park will provide a formidable challenge for the Red Devils, but a win could offer Ten Hag a much-needed respite ahead of the international break.

Where to Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United

TV Broadcast: UK viewers can catch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live Stream: Available for Sky Go app subscribers.

Match Highlights: Fans can watch highlights from 4:30pm on the Sky Sports app and YouTube. Match of the Day 2 will air on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.