SEARCH
HomeEPL - TeamsAston VillaAston Villa vs Manchester United Preview: TV and Streaming Info for Crucial...

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview: TV and Streaming Info for Crucial Clash

0
By Leila Kim
Photo: IMAGO

Manchester United’s Pivotal Clash Against Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United face a defining test as they travel to Aston Villa this weekend. Following a turbulent draw in Europe, where Harry Maguire’s late heroics salvaged a 3-3 result against Porto, the Dutchman remains under intense scrutiny. United’s inability to hold a 2-0 lead further heightened concerns around Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

Photo: IMAGO

Aston Villa, however, enter this Premier League encounter with their tails up. Unai Emery’s side is brimming with confidence after a momentous Champions League victory over Bayern Munich. Villa Park will provide a formidable challenge for the Red Devils, but a win could offer Ten Hag a much-needed respite ahead of the international break.

Where to Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United

TV Broadcast: UK viewers can catch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live Stream: Available for Sky Go app subscribers.

Match Highlights: Fans can watch highlights from 4:30pm on the Sky Sports app and YouTube. Match of the Day 2 will air on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.

Previous article
Rene Meulensteen Ready to Rejoin Man Utd If Managerial Change Happens
Next article
Brighton vs Tottenham Preview: Key Clash and How to Watch Live
Leila Kim
Leila Kim
More News

Copyright © 2009-2024 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.