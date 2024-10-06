Brighton vs Tottenham Preview: Key Clash and How to Watch Live

Brighton vs Tottenham: Key Battle for Spurs’ Sixth Victory

Tottenham travel to the south coast today, eyeing their sixth consecutive win in the Premier League. After a narrow defeat to Arsenal in the North London Derby, Spurs have bounced back emphatically, sweeping past all challengers. Brighton, though, present a formidable challenge at the Amex Stadium.

Goals are often the hallmark of this fixture, with both sides displaying attacking flair. Brennan Johnson, in red-hot form, will be looking to extend his scoring streak to six games. Brighton’s high-intensity pressing game, however, could unsettle Spurs’ rhythm, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Where to Watch Brighton vs Tottenham

TV Channels: The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, following coverage of Aston Villa vs Manchester United.

Live Streaming: Fans can also catch the action live through the Sky Go app for subscribers.

Highlights: Sky Sports app and YouTube will provide match highlights from 7:30 pm, with BBC’s Match of the Day 2 airing at 10:30 pm.

