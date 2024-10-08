Report: City Pursue La Liga Star as Key Midfield Solution to Rodri’s Injury

Manchester City Pursues Zubimendi as Midfield Solution

Manchester City is reportedly on the hunt for a reliable replacement in their midfield following the serious injury to their key player, Rodri. The solution? Martín Zubimendi, a 25-year-old Basque midfielder who recently withdrew from a potential move to Liverpool. According to Relevo, the City management is keen on capitalising on Zubimendi’s decision to remain open to offers and is not hesitating to pursue him aggressively in the upcoming January transfer window.

Why Zubimendi?

Zubimendi has emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in European football, known for his consistency, control, and ability to dictate play from deep positions. His €60 million release clause makes him an attractive target for a club like City, especially given his accolades with Real Sociedad and his contributions to the Spanish National Team. With Rodri sidelined due to a ligament injury, Pep Guardiola’s side has struggled to find a suitable replacement, experimenting with players like Kovacic, Gundogan, and Nunes, but none have fully filled the void left by Rodri.

As Relevo reports, “the sports management wants to take advantage of the fact that the midfielder has still not signed the renewal and, therefore, maintains a clause of 60 million.” This indicates that City views Zubimendi not only as a short-term solution but as a long-term investment who could solidify their midfield for years to come.

Manchester City’s Midfield Dilemma

City’s interest in Zubimendi comes at a time when they are in desperate need of midfield depth. Although Rodri has been a linchpin in Guardiola’s setup, his absence has highlighted the lack of a like-for-like replacement in the squad. Zubimendi, with his ability to both defend and initiate attacks, could provide the stability that City requires. Guardiola has tried various players in the role, but none have shown the adaptability needed to anchor City’s dynamic style of play.

“He said about not leaving for Liverpool in the summer: ‘It’s true that it wasn’t an easy few days, but I’m very happy with the decision I made, which was from within. I think I’ve made peace with it, because I thought it was the best thing to do.’” This statement reflects Zubimendi’s commitment to his current club, yet it also leaves the door open for a January move, as his release clause remains within City’s budget.

The Financial Stakes

City’s pursuit of Zubimendi, while strategic, also has significant financial implications. Real Sociedad and Madrid have made it clear that they are not open to negotiating beyond the €60 million release clause. This is a hefty fee, but for a club like City, it is an investment in a player who could seamlessly integrate into their high-pressing, possession-based style. As the report from Relevo suggests, “City are preparing the ground to go for him as soon as possible.”

Will Zubimendi Make the Move?

Whether Zubimendi will accept the challenge and move to the Premier League remains uncertain. The midfielder has a deep connection to his current club, and while the allure of joining one of the biggest teams in England is tempting, it is unclear if he is ready to leave mid-season. However, with City’s pressing need and financial power, this could very well be one of the most intriguing transfer stories of the season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As the January window approaches, football fans are divided on the prospect of Zubimendi joining Manchester City. Many City supporters are excited about the potential addition, viewing him as the missing piece that could secure their midfield for the long haul. His style of play aligns well with City’s fluid approach, and his experience with the Spanish National Team further boosts his credibility as a reliable option.

However, there are sceptics who question whether Zubimendi’s reluctance to move in the past might impact his commitment. With reports that he initially declined a move to Liverpool, some fans worry that he may hesitate under the pressures of the Premier League. Others feel expectant that this signing would provide the necessary depth, particularly with Rodri’s injury, and could help City remain competitive on all fronts.

In any case, the January window will reveal whether City’s resolve is strong enough to secure a deal with Real Sociedad for a player that could change the course of their season.