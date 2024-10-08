Report: Wolves Stand By O’Neil Despite Set-Piece Coach Exit

Wolves in Crisis: Backing Gary O’Neil Amid Defensive Woes and a Tactical Shake-Up

The Premier League season has already proved a rocky road for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite high hopes under head coach Gary O’Neil, Wolves find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, having parted ways with set-piece coach Jack Wilson. As they navigate this tough period, the club has decided to keep faith in O’Neil, even as they assess how to tackle their defensive frailties.

Gary O’Neil’s Struggles and Club’s Support

Following a 5-3 loss to Brentford – which O’Neil himself labelled their “worst performance” since his arrival – the situation at Wolves looks bleak. With six losses out of their opening seven league games, questions have been raised about both tactics and personnel. However, Wolves’ leadership continues to back O’Neil, showing faith in his long-term potential despite the disappointing start. As reported by Sky Sports, O’Neil’s summer contract renewal speaks volumes about the club’s belief in his ability to turn things around.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs reaffirmed this confidence, expressing the shared frustration at results but also highlighting O’Neil’s ability to avoid being tactically outplayed by some of the league’s biggest teams. “Like all of us, Gary is obviously disappointed with the results and expects more,” Hobbs commented, adding, “There’s been individual mistakes and some stuff we would change, but we’ve played all the big teams and not been tactically outplayed.”

Defensive Woes and Set-Piece Coach Departure

Wolves’ defensive statistics this season are grim. Conceding a league-high 21 goals, the club has shifted from a five-man backline to four at the back, a change that hasn’t yielded positive results. Moreover, set pieces have been a consistent issue for Wolves; they have conceded from set plays in five of their seven matches while failing to score from one. This poor record has led to the departure of Jack Wilson, the set-piece coach who joined in the summer, previously known for his work at Manchester City and Brentford.

Wilson’s exit, reportedly a mutual decision, points to the lack of effectiveness in his brief tenure. Sky Sports suggests that no immediate replacement will be hired, meaning Wolves will need to find solutions within their current coaching staff.

O’Neil’s Philosophy and Lemina’s Defence

Amidst the turmoil, key Wolves players have rallied behind their head coach. Mario Lemina, Wolves’ captain, has come forward with a staunch defence of O’Neil, directly countering any notion that the manager is at fault. “No, Gary is not the problem. He is doing really well,” Lemina told BBC Sport. The midfielder was candid about their precarious position, saying, “The way we are defending right now is going to get us in relegation, and we have to be honest about that right now.”

Lemina’s loyalty to O’Neil reflects a broader respect from the squad, but he was blunt about the team’s need to improve. With games against Manchester City and Brighton looming after the international break, Wolves will have to resolve their issues quickly if they are to avoid further free-fall.

What’s Next for Wolves?

Looking ahead, Wolves’ road to survival appears daunting. Their upcoming fixtures feature clashes against teams that could easily exploit their defensive gaps. Yet, the club’s support for O’Neil suggests a commitment to stability, hoping that a settled squad and gradual tactical adjustments will yield results.

For Wolves fans, the situation is undoubtedly concerning. There’s a palpable tension as they watch their team struggle, and despite reassurances from the club, the spectre of relegation looms. O’Neil has the backing for now, but without a turnaround, that faith could soon wane.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Wolves Supporter: It’s hard to be optimistic when the numbers are so stark. With a bottom-table position and a defensive record that’s already beyond concerning, you can’t help but wonder if the club has made the right choice in backing O’Neil. His comments following the Brentford game showed a realistic understanding of their issues, but will realism be enough to spark the changes needed? The parting of ways with Jack Wilson might be necessary, but without a replacement, it feels like a patch rather than a fix. The idea that Wolves haven’t been “tactically outplayed” may hold water, but in the Premier League, good intentions don’t keep you safe from relegation.

For a Wolves fan, the upcoming matches against City and Brighton feel like David vs. Goliath encounters. It’s hard not to be concerned, especially with rivals picking up points. If Wolves don’t start converting O’Neil’s tactics into points soon, it could be a very long season ahead.