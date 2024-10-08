England Host Greece in Nations League Showdown at Wembley – Viewing Details

England Eye Decisive Win in Nations League Showdown Against Greece

England will face Greece in a highly anticipated Nations League encounter at Wembley this Thursday, marking their first meeting in 18 years. For interim manager Lee Carsley, it’s another opportunity to prove his credentials as he leads the Three Lions in this Group B2 clash. Both sides have secured victories over Ireland and Finland in their opening matches, but Greece edges out England on goal difference, setting up a tantalising battle.

England’s Impressive Record and Past Encounters

Historically, England have dominated Greece, remaining undefeated in nine previous encounters, winning seven and drawing two. The most memorable match between these nations dates back 23 years to David Beckham’s iconic last-minute free kick that sealed England’s spot in the 2002 World Cup. Now, the Three Lions are hungry to extend that unbeaten streak and push for an immediate return to Nations League A.

Venue, Date, and How to Watch England vs Greece

Date : Thursday, 10 October 2024

: Thursday, 10 October 2024 Kick-Off : 7:45 pm BST

: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

The game will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1, with live streaming available via the ITVX app.

Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Captain Harry Kane is set to lead the line after overcoming an injury scare while on duty with Bayern Munich. However, injuries have forced Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, and Morgan Gibbs-White to withdraw from the squad. In a surprise recall, Dominic Solanke has been called up for the first time in seven years, while Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Kyle Walker are expected to feature.

Greece, meanwhile, have a full-strength squad, with West Ham’s Dinos Mavropanos and Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas likely to start. Despite being ranked 48th by FIFA, the Greek side will look to challenge England with a disciplined defensive approach.

Prediction: England to Prevail

While Greece have shown resilience, it’s difficult to envision anything other than a convincing win for England. With their sights set on regaining their position in League A, the Three Lions are determined to make this match a statement of intent.