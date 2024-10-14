Report: Premier League Duo Eye Man United Flop

Newcastle and Crystal Palace Set Sights on Man United’s Antony

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United winger Antony, with a potential move lined up for the January transfer window. According to CaughtOffside, the Premier League clubs are keen on securing the services of the Brazilian international, who has struggled to live up to expectations since his high-profile move to Old Trafford in 2022.

Antony’s Future at Manchester United

The once-promising star from the Eredivisie has failed to make a lasting impact during his tenure at Manchester United. Antony, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax for a hefty £82 million fee, has seen his career stall in recent months. With just 11 goals and five assists in 82 appearances, the 24-year-old has not been able to justify his price tag or cement a regular starting spot in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are now open to offloading Antony, either on loan or as a permanent transfer, in an effort to reshape their squad. A return to Ajax has been mentioned as one possible destination, but the Premier League offers an enticing alternative. Newcastle and Crystal Palace are both eager to strengthen their attacking options, and Antony’s availability could be the perfect opportunity.

Newcastle’s Search for a New Winger

Newcastle United have been steadily building a formidable squad under Eddie Howe, and with European football now on the horizon, the Magpies are looking to add more depth to their attack. A potential departure of Paraguayan winger Miguel Almirón in early 2025 could open the door for new signings, and Antony is one of the players on their radar.

Almirón has been linked with a move away from St. James’ Park, with rumours of interest from MLS side Charlotte FC. Fabrizio Romano reported during the summer window that a deal was close, though it ultimately failed to materialise. With Almirón’s contract entering its final 18 months by January, Newcastle may feel the time is right to move on and bring in a fresh face.

Antony, with his flair and ability to operate on either wing, could offer something Newcastle need as they push for a top-four finish and aim to make waves in Europe.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Attacking Reinforcements

Crystal Palace, too, are monitoring the situation closely. Glasner’s side have often lacked firepower this season, and the addition of a player like Antony could provide a spark if the Brazilian recaptures his Ajax form.

With Palace keen to avoid another mid-table finish, they are reportedly looking to bolster their forward line in January, and Antony’s experience in the Premier League, albeit limited, makes him an attractive target.