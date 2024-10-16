Wolves vs Man City: Can the Underdogs Halt the Champions?

Wolves vs Man City: Premier League Showdown Preview

Manchester City return to Premier League action this weekend with a visit to Wolves, who are still seeking their first victory of the season. Despite a strong start from Pep Guardiola’s side, a few hiccups along the way, including consecutive draws, have seen them briefly slip behind Liverpool in the title race. However, after a thrilling 3-2 win over Fulham, City look back on track as they head to Wolverhampton.

Wolves, meanwhile, are enduring a tough season, recently suffering a 5-3 defeat to Brentford, leaving them in desperate need of a positive result. With City as heavy favourites, Wolves face a daunting challenge, but football has a habit of springing surprises. Here’s what to expect in this exciting Premier League clash.

Date, Kick-Off Time, and Venue

This much-anticipated match will take place on Sunday, 20 October 2024, with a kick-off scheduled for 2pm BST at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The atmosphere is sure to be electric as Wolves look to break their winless streak, while City aim to keep their title hopes on course.

How to Watch Wolves vs Man City

For those keen to catch the game, it will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the match live via the Sky Go app.

Team News: Injuries and Suspensions

Wolves have been hit hard by injuries, with Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Hwang Hee-Chan all likely to miss the match. This mounting injury crisis adds further pressure on manager Gary O’Neil as he looks to steer his side out of their early-season slump.

As for Manchester City, there’s hope that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could return after his recent injury, which would be a major boost for the visitors. Nathan Ake is also tipped for a comeback following the international break. However, Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term absentees, leaving City without some key figures.

Prediction: Man City’s Dominance Expected

Historically, Wolves have troubled City at Molineux, having beaten them last season in a surprising result. But given their current form and the contrasting fortunes of both teams, it’s hard to envision Wolves repeating that feat. City, fresh off their victory over Fulham, are likely to control the game from the start and look primed to secure all three points.

With Guardiola’s side chasing Liverpool in the Premier League standings, expect a focused and dominant performance from the champions. A 4-1 win for Manchester City.