Injury Update: Four Liverpool Stars Could Return for Huge Chelsea Clash

Liverpool Injury Outlook: Key Updates on Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister

As Liverpool gear up to resume Premier League action against Chelsea following the international break, the focus shifts to the fitness of key players like Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister, whose timely recovery could be pivotal for the upcoming fixtures.

Status of Alisson Becker Following Injury

Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, finds himself sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained in a recent match against Crystal Palace. This injury forced Alisson to withdraw from his duties with the Brazil national team, with manager Slot remarking, “What we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad, and I don’t expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break].” As Liverpool’s fixture list intensifies, the absence of such a key figure could be felt deeply. The estimated date for Alisson’s return is slated for the 24th of November against Southampton, leaving a significant gap for the Reds to manage.

Alexis Mac Allister’s Recovery and Impact

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister’s scenario seems more optimistic. After being substituted at half-time due to a groin issue in the same game, there were concerns about his availability for the Argentina national team. Despite these challenges, Mac Allister managed to partake in Argentina’s qualifying games, returning to the starting lineup in their emphatic 6-0 victory over Bolivia. His early substitution in that match was precautionary, gearing him up for involvement in Liverpool’s next game against Chelsea on the 20th of October.

Monitoring Other Players’ Fitness

Liverpool’s injury concerns are not limited to Alisson and Mac Allister. Federico Chiesa, another key player, has been battling fitness issues and did not participate in the recent international fixtures with Italy. His manager expressed hope for a quick recovery, stating, “Federico trained with us yesterday and came in today with some problems, and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow. I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.” Chiesa is also expected to possibly return in the match against Chelsea.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, after missing out on a club game due to illness, did make an appearance for Ireland but experienced a difficult game against Greece. Nevertheless, his readiness for the upcoming club matches will be crucial as Alisson recovers.

Long-Term Concerns and Returns

Liverpool’s depth will further be tested with players like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot. Jones, having briefly left the England camp for personal reasons, is back in training and should be considered available soon. On the other hand, Harvey Elliot, recovering from a foot fracture, is not yet ready for full training sessions. Reflecting on Elliot’s situation, Slot commented, “Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but also for us. Okay, he didn’t play that much in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and showed himself really well. If he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures, but now it gives a chance to someone else.” Elliot’s anticipated return is expected against Aston Villa on the 9th of November.

As Liverpool prepares for the tightly packed schedule ahead, the team’s medical staff will be as crucial as the players on the pitch. The return of Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister could provide a significant boost, while the management of other injuries will test the depth and resilience of the squad. Fans and pundits alike will be closely monitoring the situation, hoping for swift recoveries and minimal disruptions as the season progresses.