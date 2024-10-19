Mikel Arteta has once again sparked discussion about his managerial future by hinting at a potential move to international management, specifically with England. With Pep Guardiola also suggesting he may consider managing a national side in the future, the football world is buzzing with speculation. But what does Arteta’s statement mean for Arsenal and for the England national team?

Arteta’s Admiration for English Football

During his tenure as Arsenal manager, Arteta has made it clear that his time in England has had a profound effect on him, both personally and professionally. The Spaniard, who has lived in England for over two decades, admitted that he has developed strong ties to the country’s football culture. Reflecting on this, he said: “The feeling I have being here for 22 years… I always feel respected, welcomed, and inspired by this country.” His words underline just how much he values the environment he’s been part of for so long.

Although Arteta once entertained the idea of switching allegiances as a player, he’s now more focused on his role as a manager. While he wasn’t among the candidates interviewed to replace Gareth Southgate, Arteta didn’t rule out the idea of leading the Three Lions in the future. For now, though, he’s firmly focused on Arsenal’s ambitions and his relationship with English football remains as strong as ever.

Future England Manager?

It’s not just Arteta’s ties to English football that make him a compelling candidate for the England job. His progressive tactical approach and his ability to develop young players have led many to believe he could be the right person to take over from Thomas Tuchel, who was recently appointed as England’s new manager. Despite understanding the preference some might have for an Englishman to manage the national team, Arteta was quick to dismiss the idea that a foreign coach is a reflection of poor domestic standards.

“I understand the opinions and the feelings… I think I would take a lot of pride as well at how many people would do anything to be the England manager,” Arteta remarked, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with the role. He noted the passion, respect, and history surrounding the England job, elements that clearly resonate with him after his many years in the country.

His comments have led to inevitable discussions about his potential as a future England manager, with some even suggesting he may be a successor to Tuchel, who himself is no stranger to English football after his time with Chelsea.

Tuchel Succesor?

Pep Guardiola’s influence on Arteta is undeniable, and the two remain closely linked in the public eye. Guardiola, when asked about his own future in international football, was supportive of the FA’s decision to appoint Tuchel, saying: “Thomas Tuchel is the manager. So forget about it.” Guardiola went on to express his support for Tuchel, adding, “I will support him unconditionally because he will represent your country the very best.”

Despite the current backing for Tuchel, the question remains: could Arteta be the man to follow in his footsteps? It’s clear that Arteta’s admiration for English football, coupled with his managerial success at Arsenal, makes him a viable candidate for the job in the long run. Whether he follows Guardiola into international football remains to be seen, but the door certainly appears to be open.

Arteta’s Immediate Focus: Arsenal’s Title Race

For now, Arteta’s sights are firmly set on Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League glory. Bukayo Saka is expected to feature against Bournemouth, despite his early withdrawal from international duty, and Kai Havertz will also return after missing out on the German squad during the international break. With the Gunners currently chasing Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, Arteta has plenty to focus on.

As the season progresses, speculation will undoubtedly continue about Arteta’s future. But for the time being, his loyalty lies with Arsenal, and his ambitions for the club remain clear.