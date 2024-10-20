Report: How Bayern Players Prevented a Premier League Manager Switch

Erik ten Hag: Bayern Interest Thwarted by Player Power

Could Ten Hag Have Swapped Man United for Bayern?

Erik ten Hag’s time at Manchester United has been marked by fluctuating fortunes. But what if things had taken a different turn this summer? According to reports from Sky Germany, Bayern Munich considered bringing the Dutchman to Bavaria amid tensions between their hierarchy and Thomas Tuchel. However, the potential move never materialised, with Bayern players reportedly stepping in to halt the transfer.

Man United’s Struggles and Bayern’s Interest

The pressure has been mounting on Ten Hag at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season. With only eight points from seven league games, including 3-0 losses to Liverpool and Tottenham, questions have loomed over his future. Last season’s Premier League campaign was equally turbulent, but an FA Cup victory over neighbours Manchester City allowed Ten Hag to cling to his position.

During this period of uncertainty, Bayern Munich were reportedly monitoring his situation. Tuchel’s relationship with the Bayern board had deteriorated significantly, leaving the club searching for potential replacements. Erik ten Hag, who previously had success at Ajax, emerged as a serious candidate.

But Bayern’s players, including prominent figures such as Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Müller, voiced their opposition to the idea. According to Sky Germany, the squad preferred to stick with Tuchel, despite his issues with the club’s hierarchy. Kane, Bayern’s star summer signing and England’s new captain, led the group’s efforts to prevent Ten Hag’s appointment.

Player Power: A Decisive Factor

The players’ influence at Bayern cannot be underestimated. The likes of Müller and Neuer, key figures in the dressing room for over a decade, hold significant sway over decisions made at the club. While Ten Hag may have been seen as a tactical upgrade by some in the Bayern hierarchy, the collective power of the squad ultimately tipped the scales against him.

In a show of just how fragile managerial appointments can be, Tuchel was eventually sacked anyway, with former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany stepping into the Bayern role. Meanwhile, Ten Hag received a one-year extension at Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This latest revelation about Bayern’s interest in Ten Hag will only add to their sense of frustration. Many supporters have become increasingly critical of the Dutchman’s tenure, particularly after the poor start to this season. The fact that Bayern Munich even considered him could make fans question whether the club has truly committed to the right manager. If players at Bayern, including top stars like Harry Kane and Müller, were reluctant to see Ten Hag at the helm, it’s likely that United fans will ask why their club persists with a manager who seems to be losing faith in the world of football.

While the FA Cup victory over Manchester City last season provided a brief respite, there’s a growing feeling that Ten Hag is struggling to manage the pressure at a club of United’s magnitude. His tactical approach, which worked wonders at Ajax, appears disjointed at Old Trafford. Fans will be wary of the board’s decision to extend his contract, as it suggests more long-term planning without addressing immediate concerns on the pitch.

Supporters will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on upcoming fixtures, but they may wonder if Ten Hag’s time at United is running out, just as it did for Tuchel at Bayern.