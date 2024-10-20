Caoimhin Kelleher Ready for Key Liverpool Role Amid Alisson Absence

Alisson Out: Kelleher Ready to Step Up for Liverpool’s Huge Run of Games

With Alisson Becker sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Caoimhin Kelleher is preparing to step in as Liverpool’s number one goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian shot-stopper picked up the injury during Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on October 5, leaving Kelleher to deputise in goal.

The Republic of Ireland international is no stranger to stepping up when called upon, but as rumours about his future swirl, Kelleher is keen to keep his focus firmly on helping Liverpool through this challenging period, rather than thinking about a potential future move.

Big Challenges Ahead for Kelleher

Liverpool face a gruelling schedule ahead of the November international break, with seven crucial matches on the horizon. The run kicks off with a clash against Chelsea at Anfield, followed by a midweek Champions League tie against RB Leipzig. From there, Liverpool take on Arsenal away, Brighton twice (once in the Carabao Cup, once in the Premier League), before hosting Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.

It’s a demanding set of fixtures, but Kelleher is clear about his priorities. Despite speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield, he’s not viewing this as a chance to put himself in the shop window for other clubs.

“I am not looking at it as anything other than I have an opportunity to play a few games, so I want to do as well as I can,” Kelleher explained. “There is no point making this a bigger picture than it is. It is just me getting the opportunity to play some games.”

A Future Move? Kelleher Focused on the Present

Kelleher’s comments come after Liverpool turned down interest from Nottingham Forest towards the end of the summer transfer window, leaving questions about his long-term future. While the club has already lined up a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia next summer for £29m, Kelleher remains focused on the present.

He admitted frustration at not playing as often as he would like but is determined to make the most of this chance in Alisson’s absence.

“There’s going to be frustration at not playing week in and week out, that is clear,” Kelleher acknowledged. “But with me, I obviously know from last year, there are opportunities to be playing here at the back of my mind.”

He continued, “I can’t just not be ready and not doing the right things because there will be times when you get an opportunity and a chance to play.”

Kelleher’s Professionalism Shines Through

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Kelleher’s professionalism has never been in doubt. His approach remains simple: focus on the next game and ensure he’s ready when his chance comes.

“I have always been professional and I always will be,” Kelleher said. “I need to be ready for whenever because if I am not ready, then I am not doing myself justice. So I need to give myself the best chance when I do get the opportunities.”

Liverpool will need every bit of that professionalism as they head into this huge run of games, and Kelleher’s role will be pivotal. With Alisson out, he has the chance to show that he’s more than capable of handling the pressure, not just for now but potentially as a key figure for Liverpool in the future.